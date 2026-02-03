True Blue
Time-travel DeLorean drives $1M evening for HPD at Fertitta estate
The future — and Houston’s finest — collided in style at the 17th Annual Houston Police Foundation True Blue Gala, where a cinematic time machine and tactical simulations took over one of River Oaks’ iconic addresses.
More than 550 supporters decked in every shade of blue descended on the Fertitta Family Residence for a sold-out, $1 million – raising evening themed “Back to the Future.” From the get-go, nostalgia revved into high gear as the original DeLorean time machine welcomed guests at the door, turning the luxury estate into a flashback-fueled, photo-friendly playground.
As guests have become accustomed to, this isn’t your standard step-and-repeat soirée.
Imagine being thrown into the action — quite literally — as attendees participated in immersive, high-risk simulations helmed by HPD’s elite forces. SWAT hosted a shooting arcade, taser target practice got hearts racing, and the Bomb Squad, Dive Team, DWI Task Force, and Air Support dazzled with hands-on demos. Even HAL, that’s HPD’s robotic K9, made rounds like a celebrity, pausing for selfies and sniffing out good vibes.
The program got serious and seriously real when Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz, executive director Charlene Floyd, and event chair Laura Ward took the mic. But any sense of calm was quickly interrupted when a staged terrorist threat exploded in the backyard.
Gunfire. Tactical takedowns. The crowd stunned into silence.
The live reenactment gave attendees a glimpse of the daily bravery HPD officers bring to their duty. To cap it all off? A fireworks finale that lit up the night sky in salute to the city’s brave protectors and the community that proudly stands behind them.
Summoning their inner Marty McFly were Alice and Keith Mosing, Kristina and Paul Somerville, Patrick Fertitta, Blake Fertitta, Michael Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta, John Eddie Williams, Dr. Michael Kaplan, Laura and Don Sanders, Terry and Patrick Henry, Joe Van Matre, Sheriff Jimmy Fullen, and Constable Alan Rosen.