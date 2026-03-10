College Bound
A Princeton moment steals the spotlight at Houston nonprofit's luncheon
Ambition is contagious.
And that was the ethos when Emerge supporters gathered at River Oaks Country Club for the organization’s annual Build the Village Luncheon, a polished midday affair centered on a simple but powerful idea: Investing in Houston’s next generation of leaders.
More than 400 guests filled the room for the program, including Emerge scholars, for a celebration of the organization’s mission to help high-achieving students from low-income communities gain admission to and graduate from the country’s top colleges.
Serving as co-chairs were Kate Dearing Fowler and Kate Schilling Kelm, who welcomed guests to a lively gathering. The luncheon honored Mia Mends, chief executive officer of Cushman and Wakefield Services and former Emerge board chair, recognizing her years of leadership, mentorship, and steadfast commitment to expanding opportunities for the organization’s scholars.
One of the afternoon’s most electric moments arrived when Klein Collins High School senior Diana Villatoro Sorto stepped to the podium and announced that she will attend Princeton University this fall. The declaration sparked an immediate roar of applause across the ballroom, the kind that ripples through a crowd and lingers for longer than expected.
The program also spotlighted Emerge alumna Marlee Morgan, whose story of resilience and academic success is an example of the organization’s long-term commitment to supporting scholars well beyond the college admissions process. Emerge’s work doesn’t end with an acceptance letter. It extends into helping students navigate college and launch meaningful careers.
The crowd’s enthusiasm translated into tangible support. Attendees raised more than $760,000.
On the scene were Paula and Reginald DesRoches, Farid Virani, Liz DeMontrond, Jack Blanton, Ann Stern, Elisa Villanueva Beard, and Ruth Lopez Turley, and many others.