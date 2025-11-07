Curtain Call
Porgy and Bess revival leads stunning launch of HGO’s new season
Houston Grand Opera launched its 2025-26 season with a soul-stirring statement — one that blended history, harmony, and high jazzy American style — at the season-opening performance of Porgy and Bess, followed by a celebration dinner that felt more like an all-cast reunion than a buttoned-up black-tie din din.
Under the direction of Francesca Zambello, the Gershwin classic unfolded on the Wortham Theater Center’s stage in a performance that was both nostalgic and unflinchingly honest. The lush, jazz-meets-classical score had audiences leaning in, and many found themselves marveling at how many of the opera’s melodies live rent-free in cultural memory.
But it wasn’t just the music that captivated. The emotional weight of the story and the conversations it inspired lingered long after the curtain dropped.
HGO general director and CEO Khori Dastoor opened the evening by reflecting on the company’s legacy with Porgy and Bess, which stretches back to a 1976 production that earned both a Tony and a Grammy. This 2025 revival, nearly 50 years later, brought that legacy full circle, honoring the past while setting a tone for the season’s theme: The light we hold.
The production, which runs through November 15, features a powerhouse cast that includes bass-baritone Michael Sumuel as Porgy and soprano Angel Blue as Bess. Soprano Latonia Moore, making her HGO mainstage debut, appears as Serena. Baritone Blake Denson takes on the role of Crown, and tenor Demetrious Sampson Jr. brings charisma to Sportin’ Life. A poignant full-circle moment came with baritone Donnie Ray Albert, who portrayed Porgy in HGO’s 1976 production, returning to the stage as Lawyer Frazier. Opening night was conducted by James Gaffigan, with Richard Bado leading later performances.
The post-performance celebration on Fish Plaza, chaired by Dina Alsowayel and Tony Chase, transformed the space into an elegant nod to Charleston charm. Creams and greens, soft candlelight, and natural textures made for a timeless scene, but it was the congenial vibe that truly stole the show. The mood was chatty, the energy high, and the mission clear: Reconnect, rejoice, and rally behind the power of opera.
During the dinner, Dastoor and artistic and music director Patrick Summers acknowledged the many supporters who brought this night to life. Dastoor offered a poignant nod to Summers as he begins his final season in his current role, transitioning to music director emeritus next year. She also welcomed Astley Blair as HGO’s newly elected board chair, signaling an exciting chapter ahead.
Weeks later, HGO announced Gaffigan’s appointment as the company’s fifth music director — a major milestone in its 70-year history. Gaffigan, a rising star in European opera houses and orchestras, made his American operatic debut at HGO in 2011 and returned this fall to conduct Porgy and Bess. His connection to Houston runs deep, as an alumnus of Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music.
As the night wound down, the cast and creative team received a standing ovation again. And rightly so. The event drew 450 guests and raised $690,000, the second-highest total in HGO Opening Night history.
