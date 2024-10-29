Red Hot
Sculpted Houston firefighters bare all for a good cause at hero party
When it comes to galas, it’s often about the attire. But this soirée wasn’t about the couture. Picture this: some guests were literally wearing as little as possible — and not just for show. The seventh annual Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association Charitable Foundation Gala blazed into the Royal Sonesta on October 5, offering scintillating blend of glamor, giving, and glee.
The highlight of the night? The spectacle that was the steamy unveiling of the Houston Firefighter Calendar. Bare-chested heroes — yes please — each more sculpted than the last, strutted down the catwalk as if forged from molten steel. With “Disco Inferno” pumping through the speakers and Pitbull’s “Fireball” igniting the atmosphere, the crowd erupted in roaring applause. It was a five-alarm fire of merriment that left everyone reaching for a refreshing drink.
Become some needed to cool off.
Guiding the festivities with fiery passion were gala co-chairs Elizabeth and Alan Stein, now seasoned pros in their seventh year. Their dedication, coupled with the steadfast support of presenting sponsors Bobbie Nau, Hallie Vanderhider, and Bobby Dees, ensured the event burned brighter than ever. This year’s dinner sponsor, Edna Meyer-Nelson, along with the Royal Sonesta team, made sure the gala radiated with the same intensity as the Houston sun.
Patrick M. “Marty” Lancton, president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, expressed his gratitude for the gala’s leaders: Elizabeth Stein, Laura Stein, Betty Dubose, Dee Darby, and Scarlett Tyler. According to Lancton, this powerhouse team’s dedication has turned each gala into an ever-more dazzling affair, leaving other events in the ashes.
The live auction was a true inferno of delight. Bidders turned up the heat on items like dinners at Annabelle Brasserie, sparkling Lugano earrings, United Airlines tickets, stays at the Jensens’ Snowmass estate, dinners at Gary Petersen’s home, and getaways to Irma Brindis’s Puerto Vallarta paradise. Auctioneer Vincent Montalbano had givers waving paddles, nearly doubling the revenue from 2023.
Former KPRC Channel 2 anchor and Houston Life co-host Courtney Zavala kept the sparks flying, steering guests through an evening of high spirits and fierce competition. The nine-foot firefighter installation by Let It Fly was a showstopper, capturing heroic action shots that shimmered with inspiration.
The after-party ignited with The Moment’s electrifying beats. The troupe hit the dance floor like they were born to burn, while firefighter calendar models basked in the spotlight, posing for photos and signing autographs. The night reached its fiery climax with the Tenenbaum 10K Raffle, crowning three lucky winners with shopping certificates to the luxe store.
More than 500 donors and VIPs ignited the fundraiser adding $350,000 to the organization’s bank account, propelling the gala’s total haul to a scorching $850,000.
On duty were Mayor John Whitmire, Jo Ann Petersen and Mike Taylor, Carol and Bill Lawler,Dr. Dawn Buckingham and Dr. Edward Buckingham, Gary Petersen, Monica and Russell Ybarra, Carolina Aragao Oliveira, Denise Monteleone, Michele and Youval Meicler, Lynden Unger and Jacob Stein, Laurance Unger, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, Allison and Jack Jensen, Patti and Don Murphy, Kirk Kveton and Daniel Irion, Michael Vanderhider and Ashley Gibson, Jenna Lindley, Irma Brindis, Cheryl and Bill King, Elizabeth and Roger Fulghum, Bebe and John Falik, and Fady Armonious and Bill Baldwin.