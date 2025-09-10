Passing the baton
Houston Ballet’s record-breaking opener doubles as Jim Nelson’s swan song
Houston’s balletomanes pirouetted into the new season in high style at the Houston Ballet Opening Night Onstage Dinner on September 5, where more than 220 patrons gathered atop the Wortham Theater Center’s Brown Stage.
The evening, chaired by Shara and Kent Schaffer, doubled as both a glittering kickoff to the 2025–2026 season and a heartfelt tribute to longtime Houston Ballet leader Jim Nelson.
The festivities began with a stirring performance of Onegin, John Cranko’s timeless ballet of love and regret, based on Alexander Pushkin’s Eugene Onegin. After curtain call, guests made their way to Orchestra for a moving salute to Nelson, who recently concluded a distinguished tenure with the company. Artistic director Julie Kent offered warm remarks of appreciation before welcoming Council Member Joaquin Martinez, who surprised Nelson with an official proclamation from the City of Houston, lauding his leadership, advocacy for inclusivity, and steadfast commitment to community engagement.
Then came the showstopping reveal.
With a flourish, the curtain lifted to unveil the transformed Brown Stage, now set for an old-world–inspired banquet designed by Bergner and Johnson. Hemstitched napkins, mahogany lattice chairs, and towering gold vases spilling over with hydrangeas, astilbe, roses, tulips, ranunculus, and coxcomb created a scene worthy of Pushkin’s poetic salons.
In his closing remarks, Nelson thanked attendees and symbolically passed the baton to new executive director Sonja Kostich, who assumed the role in August. He also raised a jubilant toast to the ballet’s cherished friend Margaret Alkek Williams, who celebrated her milestone 90th birthday that evening.
The occasion set a record. The dinner raised nearly $500,000 to support Houston Ballet.
Sur la pointe were Richard Lapin, Melza and Ted Barr, Gary and Marian Beauchamp, Susan and Gary Binney, Marsha Bourque, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Kelley and Stephen Lubanko, Gay and Paul Currie, Anne and Albert Chao, Sidney Faust, Richard Flowers and Angel Rios, Rose Cullen, Sandy Godfrey, Marianne and Joe Geagea, Mignon and Steve Gill, Jay Jones and Terry Wayne Jones, Deborah and Edward Koehler, Marguerite Swartz, Jane DiPaolo, Allison and Troy Thacker, Ann Trammell, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, and Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees.