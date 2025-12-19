Michelin Stars
Superstar Spanish chefs return to Houston for dinners with a purpose
Leave it to Houston to blend avant-garde gastronomy with generosity, stirring up a one-two punch of flavor and philanthropy.
Over two intimate evenings, Isabel and Ignacio “Nacho” Torras opened their private home for the Hope and Opportunity Dinners,an affair that embraced the neurodiverse community with epicurean delight.
The dinners, limited to 100 guests per night, were a collaborative recipe honoring the missions of Texas Children’s Duncan Neurological Research Institute and The Genuine Cup, the nonprofit arm of The Genuine Foundation. With a thematic throughline of “Hope” and “Opportunity,” guests were treated to a nine-course menu..
The culinary talent? Flying in from their famed El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, Michelin-starred brothers Joan Roca (head chef) and Jordi Roca (pastry chef), along with sommelier Marta Cortizas, teamed up with chef Luis Roger of Houston’s Michelin-starred BCN Taste & Tradition. The menu, a poetic composition of bold Spanish flavors and delicate textures, was elevated further by thoughtful wine pairings.
Far from a solo act, the Roca brothers worked in sync with some of Houston’s culinary luminaries: Felipe Riccio (March), Mayank Istwal (Mussafer), David Skinner (Eculent), Felipe Botero (Le Jardinier), Mary Cuclis (Kriti Kitchen), and Emmanuel Chavez (Tatemó). Service each evening was led by 27 young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, supported by 10 coaches.
One dinner honored Whitney and Jim Crane, whose Astros Foundation has become a pillar of Houston philanthropy, and Dr. Huda Y. Zoghbi, whose groundbreaking neuroscience work continues to shape the future of medicine. The second dinner spotlight fell on Laura Arnold, co-founder of Arnold Ventures LLC, and Dr. Debra F. Sukin, president and CEO of Texas Children’s Hospital, both champions for equity and innovation in their fields.
The evenings ended with cookbook signings by the Roca brothers, a fitting souvenir from two nights where food was both an experience and a vehicle for change. The events raised more than $400,000.
Showing up for science and inclusion were Monica and Yordon Alvarez, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Carlos Correa, Molly and Crownover, Paula and Reginald DesRoches, Pam and Keith Fullenweider, Adrienne and Jared Crane, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Phoebe Tudor and Tudor, Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught, and Penny and Paul Layne.