Millinery Moment
Statement hats and spring spirit shine at Houston park's luncheon
Is it the hats or Hermann Park?
This beloved al fresco spring lunch is about both.
At Hermann Park Conservancy’s annual Hats in the Park event, A-listers — mostly gals with some fashionable gents — strutted in wearing statement pieces on their heads.
This 18th annual event, set in the McGovern Centennial Gardens, welcomed nearly 450 guests. Event co-chairs Demetra Jones, Tina Arias Peterman, and Nicola Fuentes Toubia orchestrated a garden scene encouraging supporters to push the limits of millinery — architectural, whimsical, and unapologetically grand — stealing their fair share of attention.
From the podium, conservancy board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell welcomed the crowd, reflecting on the park’s deep-rooted place in the city’s rhythm. Following comments from the co-chairs, representatives from honoree UTHealth Houston took the stage. Kevin Foyle, senior vice president of development and alumni engagement, connected the dots between green space and public health, reinforcing the luncheon’s theme, “Nature is a Healer.” The partnership between UTHealth Houston and the conservancy was recognized for advancing programs that promote wellness, accessibility, and community engagement.
Closing remarks came from conservancy president and CEO Cara Lambright, who spoke to Hermann Park’s enduring role in Houston’s evolution. By the afternoon’s end, the event had raised $375,000 for the care and improvement of Hermann Park.
Summoning their most stylish spring looks were Sallie Alcorn, Kenneth Allen, Fady Armanious, Katie Arnoldy, Kristy Bradshaw, Kathryn Boeker, Julie Longoria Chen, Susie and Sanford Criner, Paula DesRoches, Kate Dearing Fowler, Sandy Godfrey, Paula Harris, Stacy Johnson, Abbie Kamin, Devorah Kreiger, Kelley Lubanko, Rebecca Mark-Jusbache, Laura McWilliams, Ginni Mithoff, Maria Pappas, Annise Parker, Amy Peck, Amanda Hughes Pickering, Lacey Salas, Allison Thacker, Stephanie Tsuru, Phoebe Tudor, Hallie Vanderhider, MaryFaye Way, and Katherine Whaley.