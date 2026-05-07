Spring Social
Evening in the Park fundraiser celebrates Houston’s urban oasis
As twilight settled over Hermann Park, Houston’s well-heeled park lovers traded valet lines for train tracks at Hermann Park Conservancy’s annual Evening in the Park on April 30. The al fresco fête drew approximately 475 guests to Molly Ann Smith Plaza for a night in support of one of the city’s most treasured green spaces.
Guests arrived in breezy spring evening attire before boarding the Hermann Park Railroad at Lindsey Plaza, a detail that year after year sets the tone for the night: whimsical, nostalgic, and distinctly Houston.
The evening honored Kristy and Chris Bradshaw for their longtime dedication to Hermann Park Conservancy, while co-chairs Meredith Marshall and Rishma Mohamed orchestrated a celebration centered on community and civic pride.
“For us, Hermann Park is Houston’s park,” said Kristy Bradshaw. “On any given day, you see all walks of life, all demographics, all cultures, all ages enjoying all the beautiful amenities of our Park. It’s Houston’s diversity at its finest. The last 15 years that I’ve been on the board have been absolutely incredible. We’ve imagined and executed our most ambitious goals, and I’ve been lucky to work with some of the smartest, most inspiring, humble leaders across Houston and Hermann Park.”
Over dinner by Swift + Company, board chair Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell reflected on the Park’s unique ability to unite Houstonians across neighborhoods and backgrounds. Conservancy president and CEO Cara Lambright closed the program with a look ahead at what she described as a transformative chapter for the Park.
Guests gravitated toward personalized sweets from Cannolis by Mike before the dance floor beside the Obelisk filled with partygoers lingering well into the evening.
The conservancy raised $825,000 for the park’s ongoing stewardship and future improvements.
Enjoying the Park after dark were Kenneth Allen, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, John Bishop, Kathryn and Travis Boeker, Janet Clark, Isabel David, Paula and Reginald DesRoches, Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Cece and Mack Fowler, Kevin Foyle, Ann Kennedy and Geoffrey Walker, Marley Lott, Derrick Mitchell, Akbar Mohamed, Tai and Cory Quarles, Monica and Brad Radoff, Julian Ramirez, Tom Ramsey, Allison and Troy Thacker, Gwendolyn Tillotson-Bell, Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, and Meg and Dick Weekley.