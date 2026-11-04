Disco Divas
Supercars and spooky chic collide at Houston club's Halloween bash
Forget broomsticks. This Halloween crowd prefers something with a little more horsepower.
Heels and Horsepower traded sports cars for disco fever on October 30, as the women's automotive lifestyle community gathered at Park House Houston for its annual Halloween Bash. Planned by CEO Alex Blair, the afternoon affair brought together members for a little spooky-season mischief, plenty of sparkle, and some seriously stylish wheels.
Inside the private club's Velvet Room, Halloween met Studio 54 as disco-inspired details transformed the elegant space into a playground for costumed revelers. La Vie en Rose Company handled the festive décor, while DJ Raquel supplied the soundtrack, keeping the energy high and the party in motion.
And while the costumes brought plenty of personality indoors, the real horsepower was waiting outside. A lineup of supercars parked in front of Park House gave the festivities an automotive twist. Who needs a pumpkin carriage when you've got that kind of horsepower?
The intimate gathering of 20 members offered a chance to catch up, celebrate friendships, and enjoy an afternoon where the dress code encouraged a little theatrical flair. After all, for this crew, dressing up is hardly reserved for Halloween.
Among those getting into the spirit were Jacquie Baly, Laura Murillo, Farida Abjani, and Hoda Sana.