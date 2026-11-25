Smooth Sailing
Buffalo Bayou gala goes with the flow at an al fresco soirée
Yacht rock, captain’s hats, and cocktails with a current?
All aboard, Houston. The 2026 Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala, themed Making Waves, brought Houston’s philanthropic crew together on November 5 at The Water Works to support the nonprofit’s vision for the city’s historic waterway.
Mother Nature was decidedly on board as gala co-chairs Catherine and Matt Matthews and Alison and Chris Porter welcomed guests for an alfresco fête under the autumn sky.
While saxophonist Steve Phillips supplied the smooth tunes, guests sipped Bayou Breeze and Whiskey Current cocktails and ventured into the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern to experience artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s Undercurrents. Houston artist John Runnels’ willow-branch boat sculptures marked the passage to dinner on The Brown Foundation Lawn, where twinkling garden lights, greenery, and vibrant blooms courtesy of presenting sponsor H-E-B set the scene.
A Fare Extraordinaire served a three-course dinner, with KPRC’s Houston Life host Derrick Shore handling emcee duties. A spirited round of Heads or Tails landed Shefali Dharamshi a sunset cruise for 25. More than 425 guests supported the nonprofit’s efforts to expand and enhance Houston’s bayou-side green spaces.
Riding the philanthropic wave were Judy Nyquist, Mike Garver, Sis Johnson, Caroline Reeve, Monica and Brad Radoff, Mary Hinojosa Kelly and Bill Kelly, Guy Hagstette, Blair and Scott Thrash, Karen and Alan Ytterberg, Christina and Matt Altenau, Erin and Adrian Patterson, Liz and Andrew Ziccardi, Anne Whitlock and Michael Skelly, Jennifer and Tad Tellepsen, Sarah Abare and Chris Carlberg, Geraldina and Scott Wise, Marie Louise and David Kinder, and Anne and Tom Olson.