SUNSET SOIREE
Houston fashion brand showcases summer looks at poolside party
To kick off Memorial Day weekend, fashionistas dressed in their best summer ensembles and flocked to theHotel ZaZa Memorial City Beach Club for a first look at the latest travel-ready pieces from Houston-based brandForeign Fare.
Guests sipped on cocktails and nibbled on bites from global restaurant Traveler's Table and Hotel Zaza's director of culinary operations, Brandon Wilhem, as they shopped at Foreign Fare's exclusive popup. The event wasn't all about fashion but also about supporting an excellent local cause.
Tickets from the event benefited Dress for Success Houston. This nonprofit empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools to help them thrive in work and in life. Lauren Levicki Courville, president of Dress for Success Houston, addressed the crowd about their mission for women in the Bayou City.
Matthew and Thy Mitchell, the dynamic duo behind Traveler's Table and Foreign Fare, also spoke about their love of travel and the inspiration behind their clothing brand. Their passion for travel and sharing unique experiences drives both of their globally inspired businesses.
The area around the Beach Club turned into a summer-inspired catwalk showcasing Foreign Fare's unique styles. Models wearing the brand's most popular pieces, including the Jetsetter Jacket and Wrap Me Up Dress, which debuted in new colorways, made their way around the pool, giving guests an up-close look at each piece.
"It was so fulfilling to see everyone's reactions to the line. The models did an outstanding job showcasing our top travel looks. What a perfect way to kick off the summer travel season," Thy Mitchell said.
For those who didn't make it to the summer siree, Foreign Fare's collection is available online, and the new colorways are available for pre-order now onforeignfare.com and will be shipped in July.
Notable Beach Club guests included Thy and Matthew Mitchell, Lauren Levicki Courville, Lily Jang and Julien Nolan, Selina Stanfford, Shannon Martin, Imani Guillory, Alessandra Leto, Niki Reaugh, Jordan Brodie, Shelley Ludwick, and Linn Preston.