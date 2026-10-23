Joie de Vivre
Houstonians wearing all white bring Parisian flair to pop-up dinner
White was the new black as Le Dîner en Blanc turned City Place Park into a Parisian-inspired playground of chic picnicking, music, and a little joie de vivre. On October 17, more than 1,000 guests descended upon the waterfront destination, dressed in their ivory best for the international phenomenon’s signature soirée.
The secret-location spectacle, which originated in Paris in 1988, unfolded amid elaborate tablescapes and eight illuminated giant gnomes by Australian creative studio Amigo and Amigo. The traditional waving of white napkins kicked off the festivities, followed by performances from saxophonist Theresa Grayson, the Spud Howard Band, and DJ Reeks.
Guests savored offerings from Nuksy’s and Houston City Place Marriott’s SwitcHouse Catering, with wine service by Finn Houston and activations from Prive, Guzel Cakes, and Maison Veil. Houston producer Rosalind Moore of Perfect Touch Promotions orchestrated the gathering, the first seated outdoor dinner of its magnitude at City Place.
The evening’s pièce de résistance? An LED-lit dance finale set to Beyoncé’s “Before I Let Go.”
Who: Among the white-clad crowd were Frank Marchetti, Charlotte Montel, Don Mafrige Jr., Vivian Wise, Stefani Farris, Shannon Hall, Rosalinda Moore, Marcus Sloan, JD Adamson, Angel Rios, Tony Gibson, and DeWayne Compton.