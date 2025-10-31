Country Charm
Country star Mark Chesnutt boots up big fun for Houston nonprofit's bash
The boots were polished, the bourbon was flowing, and the dance floor stayed packed as more than 250 guests gathered at The Ballroom at Bayou Place for the Eighth Annual Kick Up Your Boots for Kids benefiting Dec My Room.
The bash, chaired by Chelsea Collmer, welcomed Country star Mark Chesnutt‘s twang and toe-tapping energy. He performed a lively set that had even the most reserved guests two-stepping their way across the room. Founders Kendall Plank and Susan Plank joined the crowd in celebrating the night’s success, their smiles as bright as the rhinestones scattered throughout the ballroom.
Since its founding in 2007, Dec My Room volunteers have transformed more than 10,000 hospital rooms across 180 hospitals nationwide. The effort continues to grow, with requests up 30 percent this year alone. The organization’s impact has reached celebrity supporters too. Even Taylor Swift made a surprise visit to a Dec My Room setup in Tampa earlier this year.
The evening’s emcee and auctioneer David Ackel kept guests entertained with fast-paced bidding and lighthearted banter. Western chic ruled the dress code — think suede, sequins, and plenty of cowboy hats — while guests cooled off with cocktails from two ice bars.
Community Honorees Aimee and Wynne Snoots and Corporate Honorees Jen and Matt Brice of Federal American Grill were recognized for their ongoing generosity. The live auction drew some of the night’s biggest cheers, with top items including rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, a private three-day management hunt at Sycamore Springs Ranch with Kendall Plank, and a once-in-a-lifetime chance to throw the first pitch at a 2026 Astros game.
The celebration wrapped with tequila tastings from Loco Tequila and hand-rolled cigars courtesy of The Plank Companies, as longtime supporter Mike Plank looked on proudly from his front-row seat.
The event raised a record-breaking $400,000 to support the nonprofit’s mission of brightening hospital stays for pediatric and young adult patients.
