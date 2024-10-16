Party Watch
DaCamera brings Houston jazz lovers together for a starry after-party
What: DaCamera 2024 Fall Jazz After-Party
Where: Lynn Wyatt Square for the Performing Arts
The scoop: DaCamera, Houston’s producer and presenter of thoughtful chamber music and jazz concerts, hosted its 2024 Fall Jazz After-Party at the downtown park. Following a vibrant performance by the Grammy Award-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra at the Wortham Theater Center, the party took off on October 4 well past midnight.
Event chairs Christopher George and Sarah Comeaux welcomed an amicable crowd that gathered under the city’s skyline. Guests, donning their jazz-inspired outfits, mingled and celebrated the night in style. The Jalen Baker Trio provided smooth, sophisticated tunes matching the laid-back atmosphere. Partygoers were treated to desserts and a selection of libations, all while soaking in the night’s energetic vibes.
Who: April Ewton, Amitav Misra, Jacquelyn and Collin Cox, Dan Fisher, Justine Townsend, Jyoti Iyer, Elizabeth Conley and Masahito Sugihara, Jakeen and Garfield Johnson, Garvin Davis, Maya Quevedo, Jean Rafael, Holly and Greg Suellentrop, Jessica and Taylor Chapman, Peggi Li and Robert Landicho, Doug DeVries, Hunter O’Brien, Suzanne Sippel, Robin and Gerry Hargrove, Tom Landon, Yvonne Chen, Chloe Desouza, and Chelsea Desouza.