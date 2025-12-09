Safety First
Houston spirit shines as Crime Stoppers gala raises $2 million
Big hats met big-hearted giving at The Revaire as Crime Stoppers of Houston hosted its Second Annual “Raise ’Em Up for Texas” Gala, presented by Glenda and Russell Gordy and the C. James and Carole Walter Looke Family Fund
The evening unfolded like a Texas-sized toast guided by gala chairs Brooke Lee, Dana Barton, and Kristen Collins, and lifted further by strategic chairs Vanessa Ames and Jordan Seff.
More than 460 guests filled the sprawling venue, welcomed first by a festive happy hour and a bustling silent auction. Master of ceremonies Johnny Bravo kicked things into gear as guests settled in, followed by remarks from Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious, who championed the crowd’s shared commitment to keeping Houston safe.
Speaker Maurine Molak, co-founder of the David’s Legacy Foundation shared the story of her son, whose life was cut short at 16 after enduring relentless cyberbullying. She illuminated the gap in resources available to families at the time and the sweeping efforts that eventually led to David’s Law. Her partnership with Crime Stoppers through The John M. O’Quinn Foundation Million for Million campaign has already reached more than two million students, continuing David’s legacy by empowering young Texans to seek safety, support, and hope.
A surprise presentation of the Second McIngvale Family Humanitarian Award honored Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown of Southern Smoke Foundation for their community-wide compassion. Accepting on their behalf was Catarina Bill.
Then came a major announcement: The creation of a new Crime Stoppers Women’s Collective, a group of 50 women stepping into a leadership role for 2026, along with an ambitious push to educate 10 million Texas students and the launch of SafeSpace Student Hub, a digital platform designed to give students a confidential place to seek guidance.
Nobody’s Fool closed out the night with plenty of two-stepping as supporters lingered, celebrating a mission-driven evening that raised a record-breaking $2 million.
