Best In Show
A soap-and-loofah duo cleans up at Houston's Haute Howloween gala
Halloween’s best-dressed weren’t necessarily on two legs.
Corridor Rescue brought costumes, cocktails, and a cause worth barking about to its inaugural Haute Howloween Gala on October 31 at The Ballroom at Bayou Place.
Gala chairs Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, alongside honorary chairs Patti and Don Murphy, welcomed a costumed crowd for an evening of tricks, treats, and tail-wagging philanthropy. The Murphys’ honorary corridor pup, Langley, lent a personal touch as Patti shared the rescued dog’s story of resilience.
Honorees Edna Meyer-Nelson and Ed McMahon received recognition for their support of Houston’s animal community, while Corridor Rescue President and Medical Director Page Moore spoke about the organization’s work rescuing animals from Houston’s notorious Corridor of Cruelty.
Emcee Casey Curry kept the festivities moving as auctioneer Vincent Montalbano coaxed bids for a Tony’s chef’s dinner, a 55 Seventy wine tasting, and a Puerto Vallarta getaway. DJ Bruce Waine supplied the soundtrack. Meanwhile, Michelle and Bill Briggs made a clean sweep of the costume contest, dressed as a soapy loofah and bar of soap.
The 250 guests raised more than $275,000, enough to fund a year of rescue efforts and medical care.
On the scene were Jeff and Erica Hoke, Cortney Cole-Hall, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Laura Stein, Michelle and Doug Holland, Marcia Willson and Earl Berkhimer, Anna Kaplan, Elsie and Les Eckert, Lenny Matuszewski, Kirby and David Lodholz, Ann Bean, Beth Muecke, Leisa Holland-Nelson, Tatiana Sorkin, Roland Maldonado, Kayvon Sohrabi, and Edward Sanchez.