Party Watch
Portraits and pets steal spotlight at Houston nonprofit's preview party
What: Studio 39 Portrait Reveal for the Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) Celebrity Paws Gala
Where: Art Gallery of the World
The Scoop: Art met heart as more than 90 animal lovers gathered at Art Gallery of the World for a stylish sneak peek of the Studio 39 honoree portraits for the upcoming Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) Celebrity Paws Gala. The gallery’s gleaming white walls made the perfect runway for the Gittings Photography portraits, displayed in luminous acrylic frames featuring each honoree alongside their beloved pets.
Attendees mingled among the artwork while sipping cleverly themed cocktails mixed with Branson Cognac courtesy of Sire Spirits. Light bites from Demeris Catering kept spirits high as gala chairs Angela Hernandez, Daphne Savva, and Steve Savva took a moment to thank the crowd for their support.
Among those to be honored and later to strut the runway with their furry companions are Iraida Brown, Melanie Camp, Emily Carruth, Kellie Geitner, Tori Halbert, Mandy Kao, Kimberly and David King, Jenna Morris and Sarah Morris, Suzanne and Adam Stiles, and Sarah Vercher. Guests also got a close-up look at the shiny 2025 Subaru BRZ Premium World Rally Blue Pearl, courtesy of auto sponsor West Houston Subaru, on display outside the gallery.
Who: Jody Merritt, Sandi Mercado, Anna Kaplan, Lisa Gochman, Edna Meyer-Nelson, Judy Maldonado, Tracy Marks, Charley Oxley, Lidiya Deane, Frankie Demeris, JT Torres, Tarek El-bjeirmi, Ceron, Ashton Bremer, Elizabeth Martin, Stephanie and Eric Nielsen, and Taiven Ybarra.