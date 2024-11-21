Paws Up
Houston's Best in Snow gala raises $1 million for CAP’s furry friends
It was a doggone good time at the Best in Snow-themed Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) Celebrity Paws Gala, where Houston’s animal lovers showed up in style to celebrate and support the beloved nonprofit. Held on November 16 at the Post Oak Hotel, this wintery wonderland was a playful nod to the classic movie Best in Show and filled with all the sparkle of the season, thanks to co-chairs Angela Hernandez and Carson Brown.
Guests entered a scene fit for a winter fairy tale, with silver accents, icy blue hues, and holiday touches. Many attendees got into the spirit with shimmering outfits and fur-tastic accessories that matched the evening’s frosty glam. The festivities began at an ice bar sponsored by Sire Spirits, Branson Cognac, and Le Chemin du Roi, where espresso martinis had partygoers raising a toast and snapping plenty of photos to capture the moment.
CAP supporters participated in a Bourbon and Bubbles pull, a high-end raffle for a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Premium donated by West Houston Subaru, and a silent auction.
But the highlight was the celebrity parade of honorees and their darling pets, each taking a turn on the runway as the crowd cheered. Alexandra, Elizabeth, and Julianna Lowenberg served as CAP Junior Honorees, alongside fellow pet-loving luminaries like Ben Ackerley with Daphne and Meatball, Allison and Nick Boulle with Belle, Clark Caperton with Peyton, Andy Cerota with Maxwell, Dana and Blake Fertitta with Belle and Zoe, Brittany Hildebrand with Spec, Kirby and David Lodholz with Chucky, Dr. Monica Patel and Calvin Krall with Lucky, Daphne and Steve Savva with Jenga, and Megan and Keith Waldrop with Hank. Each had their portrait captured by Gittings Photography and featured on a specially curated gallery wall.
Tears and cheers filled the room when Bram Kohlhausen was awarded CAP’s Celebrity Canine Hero Award for his journey of recovery with his service dog, Chip, by his side. Other special honors included the CAP Cherished Companions award for Debbie Berman and Cassandra Carpentier, the Heart of Gold award for Ben Berg, the Hall of Fame nod for Carolyn Faulk, and the Share the Love Award for Andy Cordes and Gittings Photography, presented by Gloria and Frank Meszaros of West Houston Subaru. Topping off the honors, Naomi and David Schwartz received the prestigious Melcher Humanitarian of the Year award for their contributions to animal welfare.
The grand finale saw Cerota and his dog Maxwell crowned 2024 Celebrity Pets of the Year, with theFertitta’s Belle and Zoe as first runners-up.
Emcee Frank Billingsley kept the energy high as auctioneer Brittany Franklin inspired a flurry of bidding on live auction items and CAP’s signature paws up appeal. A playful opening video — a take on Best in Show — produced by Chris Swanson of Firefox Video, set a fun tone throughout the festivities.
The gala raised a record-breaking $1 million to fund CAP’s shelter and rescue efforts, providing homeless pets with a new leash on life.
In attendance: Sandi Mercado, Kappy Muenzer, Linda Lyons Ewing, Marilyn and George De Montrond, Meghan and Clint Conroy, Alicia and Eric Jansen, Nick Batesole, Courtney and Zac Harmon, Susan and Dan Boggio, Tamara and Dr. James Bonar, Sidney Faust, Danielle and Derek Gillespie, Marian and Austin Cornelius, Deborah and Ernesto Bautista, Christine Johnson, Jody Merritt, Nora and Bob Ackerly, Dean Putterman, Ed Finger, Dana Barton and Robert Clay, Paige Fertitta, Michael Fertitta, Kevin Gilliard, Roxanne Riefkohl, Lisa Helfman and Lee Haverman, Kamisha Mickey, Marcellus Upshaw, Frankie Demeris, Crystal Saldivar, and Nicki and Evan Keenan.