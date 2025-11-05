Total Throwback
Prom-themed gala raises $1.16M for Children’s Museum Houston
The halls of The Corinthian weren’t just decked out—they were decked back in time as the Children’s Museum Houston’s annual gala hit rewind for a rad throwback bash that raised a record-breaking $1.163 million. This year’s theme, “Prom Night: Party Like It’s 1999,” brought the pep rally energy and teen movie tropes to glorious, glittery life.
Forget black-tie — this was all about butterfly clips, chokers, and more rhinestones than a Claire’s clearance rack. Kathryn and Travis Boeker and Cassandra and Ryan Dalton chaired the evening, turning a philanthropic gala into prom night meets high school fever dream, thanks to over-the-top decor from Bergner & Johnson. Adding to the fundraising prowess were underwriting chairs Rebecca and Bill Adler and Blair and Barry Kessler plus auction chairs Tracy Northington and Nina Rand.
Think: Pep rally banners, oversized cootie catchers, and a full-on basketball court for a dance floor.
Guests were greeted with ring pops and neon flower crowns before entering a scene that felt straight out of Saved by the Bell. Cheerleaders and the Worthing High School drumline amped up the energy while “Coach” and “Librarian” characters kept the nostalgia — and mischief — in check. Honestly, the only thing missing was Zack Morris time-freezing to break the fourth wall.
With 460 attendees channeling their inner Cher Horowitz or Romy and Michele, the ‘90s fashion throwbacks were worthy of their own yearbook spread. A prom photo booth immortalized the lewks — awkward corsage poses and all.
The night’s culinary nostalgia trip, courtesy of Jackson & Co., hit all the right notes. A decadent short rib entrée had guests swooning, but it was dessert that stole the show: Homemade strawberry Pop-Tarts that had everyone reaching for their Tamagotchis. Later, when the real dancing started, guests recharged with late-night bites of strombolis and parmesan fries.
Because prom calories don’t count.
Auctioneer Brittany Franklin revved up the live auction like it was an AIM chat room on fire. Bidders competed for coveted prizes including a ceremonial first pitch at a Houston Astros game and a sleek six-seater Evolution Maverick golf cart. Floral stations let guests purchase corsages and boutonnieres on-site, with proceeds giving the fundraising total an extra boost.
When the time came to crown royalty, Will Northington and Ellen Bookout were named Prom King and Queen. Then came the twist: the gala co-chairs led a surprise “She’s All That”-style flash mob to Fatboy Slim’s “Rockafeller Skank,” lighting up the dance floor and making everyone feel like the main character.
The Drywater Band kept spirits high and hips moving late into the night. And when it all wrapped, guests found nostalgic treat boxes from Dessert Gallery waiting in their cars. In a full-circle moment, event blooms and extra corsages were donated to Bloom Again Houston, extending the evening’s joy to hospitals and senior centers citywide.
Summoning their inner senior superlatives and bringing serious cafeteria cool were Amir Davoody and Rana Mehr, Anita Cheung, Winnie Dodson, Ashley Sloan, Babtunde and Lacey Cole, Codi Wiener and Molly LaFauci, Crystal Robino and Jen Kavoussi, Elizabeth Cordia, Morgan Allen Neal, Mary Echols, Christine Perusquia, Georgia and Stephen Fox, Jackie and Gary Richert, Jerod and Asasia Pierce, Jessica and Fletcher Trammell, Kyle and Landi Lutz, Lindsey and Travis Wilson, Mari and Bryan Glass, Mary Morgan Stevens, Mayleen and Michael Tsang, Neil Badlani and Rekha Muddaraj, Nimesh and Katie Bhakta, Rachel and Shawn Gottschalk, Reed and Mary Morgan Stevens, Rodolfo and Natalie Cooper, Todd Felix, Angela Oh, Trey and Kelly Mattson, and Lane and Chita Craft.