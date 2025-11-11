Cozy Fun
Houston hospital's pumpkin party blends fall fun with pediatric purpose
Families flocked to McGovern Centennial Gardens for a charming Sunday at Pumpkins in the Park, a cheerful fall fête hosted by Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and Memorial Hermann Foundation. With cozy ambiance and a community-forward spirit, the event celebrated the hospital’s nationally ranked specialty care and the families it serves.
Under crisp autumn skies, more than 200 guests arrived to find a scene straight from a storybook: A towering custom-built pumpkin archway, fragrant cinnamon-spiced air, and a sailcloth tent humming with laughter and live country tunes from The Hunter Perrin Band. Little ones wove through pumpkin tic-tac-toe and pin bowling while parents sipped apple slushies and loaded up bushel baskets with treats from cozy food stalls like soft pretzels, kettle corn, and iced sugar cookies.
Fall-themed flair came courtesy of Blooming Gallery, with creative direction and planning by Lauren Gow. Swift & Co. handled the crave-worthy bites, and Double Vision Texas Chainstitch turned keepsake fashion into live art, stitching custom names and designs on the spot.
Speakers, including Amalia Stanton, Anne Neeson, and Dr. Damien LaPar, reminded attendees of the deeper mission. Stanton and Neeson spotlighted the hospital’s trailblazing status as a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center and the only Houston hospital that can treat entire families under one roof. LaPar, who leads the Children’s Heart Institute, shared inspiring patient stories and underscored the hospital’s nationally recognized outcomes in congenital cardiac surgery.
Embracing autumn were Chita Craft, Tonya Callendar, Jennifer Allison, Kristy Bradshaw, Felicia Stone, Amalia Stanton, Anne Neeson, Amanda Boffone, Kathy de la Mora, Melissa Sugulas, Holly Blalock Guthneck, Libba Blalock, Angie Matula, Nancy Bihlmaier, Katie and Scott Arnoldy, Christine Falgout-Gutknecht and Bill Gutknecht, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, and Dr. Mary Aitken.