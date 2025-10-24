No Barriers
Brenham party bubbles over with support for Camp For All
Camp For All supporters gathered in Brenham on October 9 for a night that sparkled with purpose. The annual “Bubbles and Brews – A Toast For All” gala at the Fireman’s Training Center raised more than $500,000, setting a new record for the beloved nonprofit that empowers children and adults with challenging illnesses, disabilities, or special needs through barrier-free camp experiences.
Guests were greeted with warm smiles, an uplifting atmosphere, and the comforting aromas of dinner prepared by local favorite Smitty’s Café and Bakery. The evening flowed with laughter, champagne toasts, and the steady rhythm of a crowd united by compassion.
Among the night’s highlights was a moving speech from former camper Kenzie Kelley, who shared her journey of hope after a stage four cancer diagnosis. Her words — equal parts vulnerable and triumphant — reminded the nearly 400 attendees why the mission of Camp For All resonates deeply.
“Every child and adult whose life will be changed because of your support,” Kelley told the crowd.”
Pat Prior Sorrells, Camp For All president and CEO, praised the evening’s success and the leadership of gala co-chairs Karen Bunger and Ashley Gumbert. The gala also honored Marita and Robert Mikeska, longtime champions of Camp For All, for their decades of service.
Bidding grew spirited during the auction, which featured weekend getaways, culinary adventures, and other exclusive experiences that fueled the record-breaking total.
On the camp grounds were Julie Taetz, Jack Maddox, Laurie Bruce Maddox, Cathleen and Bob Davis, Linda O’Neal and Rob Rosenbaum, Michelle and Jonathan Zschech, Rod and Stacie Pitts, Sandi and Gary Appelt, and Tee and Sunny Dippel.