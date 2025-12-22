Party Watch
Houston nonprofit's Storybook Gala channels classic romance
What: 2025 Storybook Gala: Romeo and Juliet
Where: Union Station at Daikin Park
The Scoop: Star-crossed lovers weren’t the only ones turning heads at the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Young Professionals Group’s 2025 Storybook Gala.
Held at Union Station at Daikin Park, the black-tie affair brought together 300 stylish Houstonians for a night of Shakespearean splendor and a worthy cause.
Chairs Grace Gosnell, Caitlin Rance, and Victoria Villarreal leaned into the romantic theme with a Verona-inspired backdrop, complete with balcony photo ops, giant stacked books, and live Romeo and Juliet characters roaming the room. Art Attack handled the dreamy transformation, while Kroger donated lush floral centerpieces that added extra swoon.
Guests nibbled on Aramark’s hearty Italian buffet — think Chicken Cacciatore, Shrimp Scampi, and roasted garlic breadsticks — while sipping cocktails and bidding in a high-stakes silent auction featuring a framed Blue Dog print and a presidential getaway to College Station. Monica Lunsford from 94.5 The Buzz kept the energy flowing as emcee, while George Lindsey worked his auction magic for prizes like a Rockets luxury suite and a Mister McKinney Christmas lights tour.
Honorees Stephanie and Frank Tsuru were recognized with the Lifetime Literacy Impact Award for their continued support of childhood literacy. And once paddles were raised to fund a new library for New Hope Housing, guests hit the dance floor with the Drywater Band before ending the night with mini corn dogs, fresh popcorn, and chocolate cookies.
Shakespeare would approve.
Who: Ariana and Jack Anjier, Nate Church, Grace and Tom Gosnell, Caitlin Rance, Victoria Villarreal, Julie and Ron Finck, Lisa and Mark Jakel, Megan Henson, Jeanna and Wesley Bamburg, Alexa Bode, Will Brown, Tracie and Brad Edgerly, Elizabeth Galante, Anna Gryska, Melissa Mikkelsen, Aubrey and Peyton Leatherman, JP Ramirez, Anthony Tarantino and Gabby Aparicio, Mimi and Michael Tarantino, Morgan Relyea Colt and Walker Colt, Monica and Austin Buchanan, Elizabeth Blanton, Emre Ozsut and Jordan Khalil, Sloane Andrews, Cat and Sean Tobin, Eric Aldis, Nick and Casey Carnrite, Sarah and Jon McClellan, Lexa and Anthony Borreca, and Ashley and Matthew Trauber.