Party Watch
Car-obsessed Houston women gather for a chic Galentine’s lunch
What: Heels and Horsepower Galentine’s Luncheon
Where: The Cactus Room at Park House Houston
The Scoop: If Valentine’s season is usually about roses and romance, this Galentine’s gathering traded Cupid for high-octane flair. The Heels and Horsepower Galentine’s Luncheon rolled into the Cactus Room at Park House Houston marking the stylish kickoff to the club’s 2026 season.
Twenty-six members gathered around a long, elegantly dressed table for a chance to reconnect after the holidays, welcome new additions to the group, and celebrate the friendships forged at the club.
True to the Galentine’s theme, the dress code leaned festive. The women arrived fashionably clad in striking shades of red and pink, turning the luncheon into a display of personal style. The club’s members are an accomplished mix of professionals, entrepreneurs, authors, philanthropists, and community leaders.
The horsepower theme made its stylish presence known as several members showed up with head-turning automobiles, including Brigitte Kalai with a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Ashley Tse with a McLaren Artura, Hoda Sana with a Lamborghini Urus SE, Adriana Diesen with a Porsche 911 GT3, and Jacquie Baly with a Maserati GranTurismo.