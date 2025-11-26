Party Watch
Giselle-inspired evening sets the stage for 2026 Houston Ballet Ball
What: Houston Ballet Ball Kickoff
Where: Private home of Paige and Tilman Fertitta
The Scoop: A who’s who of Houston’s arts scene gathered in the glittering River Oaks home of Paige Fertitta for an elegant evening to toast the upcoming 2026 Houston Ballet Ball, set for February 21. A live pianist set the tone as Houston Ballet Trustees, patrons, and supporters sipped Champagne Madame Zero and grazed on charcuterie by Grotto Downtown, luxe passed bites, and a showstopping caviar bar courtesy of La Griglia.
Sonja Kostich, executive director of Houston Ballet, welcomed guests with heartfelt thanks, spotlighting key players behind the scenes, including ball chairs Christine and David M. Underwood Jr., and the 2026 honorees Richard Flowers and Houston First, represented by Paula Whitten-Doolin.
The night’s big reveal? This year’s Ballet Ball theme, drawn from Act II of Stanton Welch’s ethereal Giselle — a haunting woodland dream world brought to life in rich greens and blues. As a preview of the main event, Flowers and The Events Company transformed the Fertitta home into an enchanting forest-inspired fête.
Attendees didn’t leave empty-handed — or empty-handed themselves. Guests contributed prized bottles to the Ballet Ball Wine Cellar, setting the stage for a highly competitive silent auction.
Who: Ada Agbor, Cynthia and Bucky Allshouse, Susan and Gary Binney, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Cheryl Byington, Zoe Cadore, Kristen Cannon, Anne and Albert Chao, Margaret Cox, Tracy and Valerie Dieterich, Bruce and Pamela Earthman, Lesha Elsenbrook, Blayne Fertitta, Angel Rios, Lily Chen Foster and Charles Foster, Ellie Francisco, Jo Furr, Mignon Gill, Victoria Gutierrez, Jayne Johnston, Jennifer and Christopher Laporte, Amy LeBlanc, Petra Martinez, Jean and Henry May, Kris McGee, Lauren and Jordan Mintz, Desrye Morgan, Beth Muecke, Patti and Don Murphy, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, Tammy and Wayne Nguyen, Cabrina Owsley, Karen Payne, Melissa Reihle, Shara and Kent Schaffer, Tricia and Mark Singer, Sunday Shepherd, Alicia Smith, Liliana Soltero and Mike Hawkins, Tatiana Sorkin and Michel Coret, S. Shawn Stephens, Stephanie Tsuru, Marguerite Swartz, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, and Beth Wolff.