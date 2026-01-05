Editor's note: From celebrating a beloved steakhouse's 10th anniversary to an incredible declaration of philanthropy by Houston billionaires, Houston’s society scene sizzled this year. Houstonians came out to support a variety of charitable causes, mix and mingle, and show their Houston pride. There were tennis tournaments, wine dinners, fashion shows, and other festivities, marking milestones and demonstrating once again the city’s dedication to supporting its own.
Read on for Houston's 10 hottest society headlines of 2025.
1. Houston billionaires will donate almost entire fortune to charity. Houston billionaire philanthropists Rich and Nancy Kinder made headlines when they told ABC 13’s Melanie Lawson that they would give away 95 percent of their fortune. Longtime supporters of education, civic life, and the arts, the Kinders have been donors to several Houston charities and institutions, including the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Emancipation Park, and Rice University, where a center for urban research is named for them.
2. Top Houston steakhouse toasts 10 years with a mayoral proclamation. When the Washington Avenue steakhouse B&B Butchers celebrated its 10th anniversary back in October, it did so with a bash that included fine dining, live music, and killer views of downtown from the upstairs terrace. Before the festivities, Mayor John Whitmire presented Ben Berg, founder and CEO of Berg Hospitality Group, with an official City of Houston proclamation declaring October 21, 2025, as B&B Butchers Day.
3. Bayou a Drink? Cocktails in Bloom draws a colorful crowd of Houstonians. Nearly 200 supporters gathered for the fourth annual Cocktails in Bloom event at Lost Lake in June, a benefit for the Buffalo Bayou Partnership. Guests dressed in garden-party glam strolled the lakeside scene, sipping libations from Flora and Giant Texas Distillers, and enjoying bites from Barbacana, Burger Bodega, Kin Dee, and more.
4. Houston Symphony fires up new season in Stravinsky-inspired style. In a spectacular event marking the opening of the Houston Symphony’s 2025-26 season, the orchestra took inspiration from Stravinsky’s famed The Firebird, transforming Jones Hall and Corinthian Houston into an homage to the composer’s mythical milieu. Black-tie-clad guests posed in front of a giant bird on their way into the concert hall, and were then transported to The Corinthian for a spectacular dinner by City Kitchen with radiant decor by The Events Company.
5. Houston charity’s Pearls of Wisdom gala is a real gem of a night. July’s Pearls of Wisdom gala was an Italian-inspired evening to benefit Vita Living, an organization dedicated to helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. From the color-splashed cocktail hour, to a live auction that included a six-night escape to a riverfront condo near Beaver Creek, the event raised a record-breaking $207,000 for the organization.
6. Houston survivors shine at Texas Children’s Salute to Champions luncheon. Runway radiance took center stage at The Revaire in October for the 14th Annual Salute to Champions Luncheon and Fashion Show. The event was a fundraiser for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. Fashions provided by Dillard's dressed the Patient Champions, while Tootsies styled the Community Champions.
7.Cultural fashion takes center stage at Runway to Asia in Houston. Asia Society Texas’s first-ever Runway to Asia saw more than 300 guests at The Post Oak Hotel, raising more than $300,000 for the center’s programming, which celebrates cultural diversity through art. Attendees enjoyed a three-course lunch before a catwalk presentation honoring Danny Nguyen, Houston’s own silhouettist supreme, and international fashion luminary Zang Toi.
8. Lavish brunch party raises nearly $1M for Houston’s homeless animals. PetSet’s September “Le Brunch” fundraiser was a sunshine-filled fête, at Le Tesserae, helping the organization support Houston’s fight against animal homelessness. The inaugural daytime event blended laid-back glam with serious fundraising muscle. Nearly $1 million was raised to fund PetSet’s critical grant program, which supports rescue groups and shelters across Texas.
9. Wine and resilience shine at Houston nonprofit's glamorous soirée. More than 250 oenophiles turned out at The Astorian for the Women’s Fund10th Annual Wine Dinner. Among the highlights: the Madam Zero Champagne Wall, doling out deBoulle gift cards and a private champagne tasting, and a silent auction where guests could bid on year-long date nights, Zadok's bling, and more. The evening raised $485,000, more than double last year's total.
10. A-list Houston crowd enjoys posh amenities at River Oaks tennis tournament. The River Oaks Men's Clay Court Championship held at the storied River Oaks Country Club is the only remaining Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour played on clay courts. The event blended tennis, shopping, fashion, and socializing.
Photo courtesy of The Kinder Foundation
Richard Kinder is now the richest Houstonian, according to Forbes.