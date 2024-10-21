Transforming Lives
Archway Academy affair celebrates the courage of students in recovery
A wave of inspiration swept through the River Oaks Country Club on October 15 as education champions gathered for Archway Academy’s 17th Annual Luncheon. Under the leadership of chairs Rudy and Cameron Cano, the midday affair honored the resilience of students, their life-changing accomplishments, and the transformative power of combining education with recovery.
Archway Academy, the nation’s largest sober high school, provides students a safe and supportive environment to excel academically while maintaining sobriety.
One of the most impactful moments came from keynote speaker Brian Cuban. The Dallas-based attorney, author, and addiction recovery advocate — perhaps best known as the younger brother of entrepreneur Mark Cuban — captivated the audience with his raw personal story. His journey from addiction to recovery mirrored the school’s mission, underscoring the significance of the nonprofit’s core objective: offering second chances to students battling substance abuse.
"At Archway Academy, we're not just educating students—we're saving lives," said Clifton Gillock, director of marketing and communications. His words, filled with gratitude, resonated throughout the room, reminding everyone of the profound impact their support makes. The funds will allow more students to walk the path of sobriety, no matter the challenges they face
The emotional pinnacle of the day arose from moving testimonials shared by Archway alumni, parents, and recovery professionals. Each account painted a vivid picture of challenges transformed into triumphs, illustrating the critical role Archway has played in rebuilding lives. Through a blend of academic rigor and recovery support, the school fosters both academic achievement and profound personal growth. These heartfelt accounts revealed the strength of community, resilience, and the unwavering dedication of the staff.
"This school is more than just a place for education—it’s a lifeline," said one alumnus. "I don’t know where I’d be today without Archway."
The fundraiser exceeded expectations, yielding more than $140,000 to support the school’s programs. This equates to nearly 20 scholarships, ensuring that students from all financial backgrounds can benefit from Archway’s life-saving initiatives.
Among the 260 attendees were George Joseph, CEO of Positive Recovery Centers and Common Bond; Ally and Randy Lack, Sally and John Fenoglio, George Youngblood of Teen and Family Services, Rebekah and Hugh Guill of the Guill Family Foundation, and Pinkerton's Barbecue owners Sarah and Grant Pinkerton. Sponsors include H-E-B, Origin Bank, Linbeck Group, Luna Recovery Services, and Family First.