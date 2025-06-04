Music with Meaning
Emotional tributes and country tunes drive Houston gala's impact
Forget the usual charity circuit humdrum — at this year’s Hope Gala, guests were treated to two things Houston never skimps on: heartfelt cause and honky-tonk flair.
Hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association at The Revaire, the April 24 soirée doubled as a feel-good fundraiser and a boots-up night out, complete with Texas country star Roger Creager crooning center stage and a room full of do-gooders in their gala best.
The evening was orchestrated by an executive and host committee including Tamara and Grant Johnson, Sarah and Robert Ray, and Kelli and John Weinzierl. The event began with a silent auction and cocktail reception — equal parts mingling and mission. While guests sipped and bid, a warm welcome from Frank Billingsley, co-host of Houston Public Media’s “Hello Houston,” ushered the crowd into an evening of reflection, recognition, and revelry.
One of the evening’s most powerful moments came as Don Baird received the Dr. Mark Kunik Volunteer of the Year award. Baird spoke of his wife Cheryl, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 58, and how that moment altered his life’s path. Rather than retire, he stepped into the role of full-time caregiver. Since joining the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Baird has raised more than $300,000 and become a guiding voice for others facing similar journeys.
Adding scientific insight and hope to the evening was Dr. Jim Ray, director of the Belfer Neurodegeneration Consortium, who shared the latest progress in Alzheimer’s research and innovation.
That theme took an emotional turn asCreager took the stage for a spirited set, performing in honor of Kenneth Love, the late father of Lianna Love Smithwick, who passed away from Alzheimer’s complications just a month before the gala. In total, the Hope Gala raised more than $460,000 thanks to the generosity of donors, including Presenting Sponsor The Ellwood Foundation, Musical Entertainment Underwriters Peggy and Avinash Ahuja, and The Whalley Foundation.
Spotted were Councilmember Sallie Alcorn and George Alcorn, Becky Baird, Tiffany and Brian Burgher, Heidi and Mark Davis, Dr. Chanel Johnson, Beth and John King, The Honorable Amy Peck and Dr. Jordan Fein, Liz Ray, Dayna Steele, Katie Scott, and Lee and Melanie Hightower.