Beloved Houston charity seeks volunteers to distribute 80,000 toys to local kids in need

As Houstonians cram the last of their holiday shopping this week, thoughts turn to those less fortunate — especially children. With that in mind, a beloved local nonprofit is making the season bright for thousands of Houston kids.

Houston Children’s Charity will distribute some 80,000 new, unwrapped toys to 20,000 children through its Adopt-A-Family program during a two-day event, December 22-23 at the George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida De Las Americas).

For the massive drive and distribution, the organization is welcoming volunteers to help sort the toys along with helping families at pickup and checkout now through December 23. Those interested in volunteering and assisting should contact the charity via volunteer@houstonchildrenscharity.net.

Since 2008, Houston Children’s Charity has partnered with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program to collect donations and deliver them to deserving, underprivileged kids. The brainchild of Houston philanthropic powerhouse Laura Ward, the program has assisted 3.5 million children across Houston while providing support to more than 300 agencies and 14 unique direct programs all while leaving no legitimate request for assistance unanswered, per a press release.

Each year, the charity also sponsors 500 local families during the holiday season. More information on assisting said sponsorships can be found here.

Most recently, Ward made headlines with her relentless work during her annual Houston’s Children’s Charity Gala. Through her live and silent auctions, Ward was able to raise a record-breaking $2.8 million for local underprivileged, abused, and disabled children.