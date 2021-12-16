Houston society magazine honors wondrous Woodlands women

A Houston-area magazine recently made a splash in The Woodlands with a vibrant affair. Ruchi Mukherjee, founder of the LCAHouston International Society Magazine, hosted her inaugural International Mother’s Day Soirée — Woodlands Edition at The Woodlands Country Club.

More than 200 guests arrived in bright colored Bollywood themed attire making a diverse and colorful splash; fittingly, the event fell on the date celebrating the Hindu Goddess Durga, significant in themes of motherhood.

“To empower a woman is to empower a nation,” said Mukherjee, quoting a United Nations women’s empowerment campaign.

Houston Events Creations adorned the Woodlands Country Club, creating a stunning backdrop for the women honored at the event. The Palmer Course was filled with the sounds of classical Indian music of sitar and tabla and “giant florals” by Adriana Wells.

Highlighting the vast diversity of Houston and The Woodlands, mothers of every ethnicity and background rocked the ramp in gorgeous gowns. Showstopper Marina Silver stunned the audience with Indian attire with her children and grandkids. The 10 2021 honorees included:

Jacquie Baly

Meka Coxon

Lara Haddad Guerra

Perla Guerra

Amy Holie

Myra Johnson

Dr. Vanitha Pothuri

Dr. Hoda Sana

Jen Torres

Showstopper Marina Silver

KPRC Channel 2 anchor/reporter Keith Garvin (adorned in a traditional sherwani) served as the emcee alongside Mukherjee in a fun repartee of cultural talks and Bollywood happenings. Rotarian and Woodlands resident Will Warren served as co-chair. “My love for my mother enthralled me to participate and help LCAHouston bring this glamorous affair to The Woodlands,” Warren noted.

The group of moms boasted women with their own businesses, anchor women, doctors, and more — all united in juggling a busy work and home life. “The Woodlands community is beautiful and so philanthropic but it lacked glamour and color and so it was about time LCAHouston launched its Soiree in the woods, explained Mukherjee.

“Our mission is to help businesses and women of all color to connect and thrive. This event has been an incredible platform to bridge the gap while we bow motherhood”.

Spotted at the crowd a mix of both Houston’s and Woodlands who’s who: JJ Hollie, Kevin Coxon, Leslie Coxon, Milka Waterland, Bryan Frenchak, Cindy Heiser, Walter Sassard, Tammy Schroder, Courtney Pell Wilkerson, Michele Kink, Loren Hamilton, Shehla Rana, Cherly Haseeb, Qiana James, and Joni Baird.