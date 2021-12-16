Home » Society
Houston society magazine honors wondrous Woodlands women

By Shruti Chakraborty
The 2021 honorees. Photo by Quy Tran
Emcee Keith Garvin, Walter Sassard, and co-chair Will Warren. Photo by Quy Tran
Kaylee Moore, Qiana James,  Crystal Sarmiento, and Tabitha McCray. Photo by Quy Tran
Dr. Vanitha and Rahul Pothuri. Photo by Quy Tran
Ramy Guerra, Lara Guerra, and Natalya and Luis Guerra. Photo by Quy Tran
Marina and Bryan Frenchak. Photo by Quy Tran
Jamie Ferraro and Cheryl Haseeb. Photo by Quy Tran
JJ and Amy Hollie. Photo by Quy Tran
Katalina Cohen, Milka Waterland, Laritza, and Silvia Salle. Photo by Quy Tran
Decked-out tables. Photo by Quy Tran
Cameron Tankersley ,Connor Coxon, Addison Coxon, Meka and Kevin Coxon. Photo by Quy Tran
Yuan Zhang. Photo by Quy Tran
Magnolia firefighter Walter Sassard with LCA founder and event host Ruchi Mukherjee. Photo by Quy Tran
Keith Garvin and Jacquie Baly. Photo by Quy Tran
Masood and Justin. Photo by Quy Tran
Eugenia Rojas and Shehla Rana. Photo by Quy Tran
Cindy Heiser, Sondra Ruhman, Lindy Johnson, and Cailean Gysler. Photo by Quy Tran
A Houston-area magazine recently made a splash in The Woodlands with a vibrant affair. Ruchi Mukherjee, founder of the LCAHouston International Society Magazine, hosted her inaugural International Mother’s Day Soirée — Woodlands Edition at The Woodlands Country Club.

More than 200 guests arrived in bright colored Bollywood themed attire making a diverse and colorful splash; fittingly, the event fell on the date celebrating the Hindu Goddess Durga, significant in themes of motherhood.

“To empower a woman is to empower a nation,” said Mukherjee, quoting a United Nations women’s empowerment campaign.

Houston Events Creations adorned the Woodlands Country Club, creating a stunning backdrop for the women honored at the event. The Palmer Course was filled with the sounds of classical Indian music of sitar and tabla and “giant florals” by Adriana Wells.

Highlighting the vast diversity of Houston and The Woodlands, mothers of every ethnicity and background rocked the ramp in gorgeous gowns. Showstopper Marina Silver stunned the audience with Indian attire with her children and grandkids. The 10 2021 honorees included:

  • Jacquie Baly
  • Meka Coxon
  • Lara Haddad Guerra
  • Perla Guerra
  • Amy Holie
  • Myra Johnson
  • Dr. Vanitha Pothuri
  • Dr. Hoda Sana
  • Jen Torres
  • Showstopper Marina Silver

KPRC Channel 2 anchor/reporter Keith Garvin (adorned in a traditional sherwani) served as the emcee alongside Mukherjee in a fun repartee of cultural talks and Bollywood happenings. Rotarian and Woodlands resident Will Warren served as co-chair. “My love for my mother enthralled me to participate and help LCAHouston bring this glamorous affair to The Woodlands,” Warren noted.

The group of moms boasted women with their own businesses, anchor women, doctors, and more — all united in juggling a busy work and home life. “The Woodlands community is beautiful and so philanthropic but it lacked glamour and color and so it was about time LCAHouston launched its Soiree in the woods, explained Mukherjee.

“Our mission is to help businesses and women of all color to connect and thrive. This event has been an incredible platform to bridge the gap while we bow motherhood”.

Spotted at the crowd a mix of both Houston’s and Woodlands who’s who: JJ Hollie, Kevin Coxon, Leslie Coxon, Milka Waterland, Bryan Frenchak, Cindy Heiser, Walter Sassard, Tammy Schroder, Courtney Pell Wilkerson, Michele Kink, Loren Hamilton, Shehla Rana, Cherly Haseeb, Qiana James, and Joni Baird.

