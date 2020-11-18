2 red-hot Mardi Gras! Galveston soirees canceled due to COVID concerns

As serious revelers know, Galveston’s Mardi Gras celebrations date back to 1867. And few groups have been as closely tied to the party as The Knights of Momus, which hosts the wildly popular Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade, Coronation and Ball each year.

But like so many other beloved institutions this year, The Knights of Momus has announced the cancellation of the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade, Coronation and Ball for 2021. Alas, that means no black-tie and formal wear festivities featuring young duchesses in elegant gowns and a who’s-who of local society.

Kenneth Shelton, Jr., chairman of the executive committee of the Knights of Momus, released the following statement:

This unanimous decision of the Executive Committee was motivated by our stewardship of Momus and Mardi Gras and was made after careful deliberation. The health and safety of the public and of our members was of primary importance.

We had hoped we might find some safe way to hold the events, but the current surge in cases entering the holiday season rendered this hope untenable and the risks unmanageable. Further, while the existence of the vaccine holds promise for the future, it will likely make the public feel less at risk and thus more prone to risky behavior.

However, we remain eager to present the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade, and the Knights of Momus Coronation and Ball in 2022.

Another significant blow to the Mardi Gras! Galveston events is the cancellation of the San Luis Salute, which is one of the state’s largest galas and has been hosted annually by the Fertitta Family since 1996. The decadent, over-the-top event has boasted names such as Usher and the Pointer Sisters and last year, featured an ice garden and pop group The Chainsmokers.

The Salute, like the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade, Coronation and Ball, will return in 2022.