Costumed cool kids and society set raise howlin' $1M at Houston SPCA ball

What: SPCA “Howl-O-Ween” Ball

Where: Houston SPCA headquarters

The scoop: More than 350 costumed cool kids, society stars, and revelers gathered at the Houston SPCA HQ for the nonprofit’s annual ball, which this year raised more than $1 million for animals in need.

This year’s theme, “Howl-O-Ween,” saw the SPCA’s Equine Rescue Arena transformed into a ballroom sporting gauzy ghosts, pumpkins, creepy cobwebs, and candelabras — all courtesy of Bergner and Johnson.

Co-chairs Zane and Brady Carruth and Ann and Leslie Doggett mingled with the stylish crowd, who perused silent auction items including a $2,000 Neiman Marcus shopping spree for two, a silkscreen “We Will Rise Again” print by George Rodrigue, and two tickets to see Earth, Wind & Fire perform with Santana and a meet-and-greet with the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire.

A surprise performance of “Thriller” by Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) students, followed, then . KHOU TV-11 anchor and emcee Kimberly Davis opened the program with an exclusive raffle opportunity, a pair of custom drop earrings designed by Franco Valobra of Valobra Master Jewelers specifically for the ball.

Houston SPCA president and CEO Patti Mercer concluded the program by recognizing their generous sponsors.

Dinner, by City Kitchen, began with a wedge salad with red and golden beets, pickled celery, cured olives, toasted pistachios, and white vinaigrette dressing. For the main course, guests enjoyed an option of pan-seared chicken breast with chardonnay-thyme glace, a smashed red bliss potato cake with scallions, rainbow baby carrots and broccolini, or grilled eggplant roulade stuffed with portobello mushrooms, heirloom cherry tomato confit, roasted rainbow cauliflower with saffron orzo pilaf with baby vegetables, and a haricot vert bundle. Dessert was a choice between warm chocolate fondant with pistachio crème anglaise, toffee, vanilla ice cream and shortbread, or vegan chocolate, avocado and zucchini mousse with fresh berries.

Short videos, during the meal, recognized this year’s honorees, including Community Honoree Linda McIngvale, Mission Honorees Westbury Animal Hospital and Jennifer Schechter Rosen and Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen, and Media Honoree KHOU TV-11

Halfway through the evening, the TUTS students dazzled with a performance of the Addams Family.

Franco Valobra then took the stage, announcing Lauren and Pat Sullivan as the winners of the coveted earrings. As guests finished dessert, a short video highlighted the mission of the Houston SPCA, followed by the live auction.

The evening concluded with a final TUTS performance of “Monster Mash,” followed by dancing with entertainment by DJ L-Boogie. After-party sips at the Adoption Center included coffee and cocktails.

Seen in the crowd: Adam Adams, Linda and Les Allison, Connie Bergen, Kimberly Castros, Brittany and Adam Clark, Lisa and Douglas Clarke, Roz and Byron Cooley, Jeanne and Ed Daniels, Kimberly Davis, Helena and Laird Doran, Marsha Eckermann and Dr. L.D. Eckermann, Linda and Simon Eyles, Joann Fuller and Forest Cook, Carol and Mark Glasser, Evelyn H. Griffin, Carol and Tommy Harper, Janine K. Iannarelli, Cheryl Knape and Dr. Gregg Knape, Tracy LeRoy and Brandon Rottinghaus, Judge Roberta Lloyd and Don McWilliams, Dale Lockett, Kandace and Carlos Longoria, Linda McIngvale, Patricia Mercer and Tony Blewitt, Ellen and Rachael Negeli, Debbie and John Putman, Raevyn Rogers, Jennifer Schechter Rosen and Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen, Allison Tripp and Ross Plummer, Dancie and Jim Ware, Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff, and Bonnie and Mitch Zarsky.