Houston Zoo announces first-ever virtual 'Midnight' ball

Each year, the Houston Zoo Ball draws animal lovers who don their formal best to celebrate the beloved institution’s work. But like so many social events this year, the annual fête is going virtual for the first time in its history.

The first-ever virtual Zoo Ball, Midnight Soirée will be held via livestream on Saturday, November 7 at 7 pm, the zoo announced. Attendees can expect a unique auction, animal appearances, and more, according to a press release.

As well as raising funds for the zoo’s animal care, education, and wildlife conservation efforts, the ball will honor zoo volunteer leader, Jane Block. The event will offer up just under an hour of content starring zoo animals and wildlife-saving heroes. Zoo Ball is chaired by Sara and Randy Ortwein, Peggy Kostial serves as auction chair, and Courtney and Zac Harmon are the after party chairs.

Guests should watch for the live paddle raise, which generates critical funds for the zoo and to save wildlife. Donations can be doubled thanks to an anonymous donor, who will match the first $100,000 in Paddles Up gifts, according to a release.

The online auction is now live, and ends the night of the event at 9 pm, and boasts one-of-a-kind animal experiences to Astros tickets. While no after party will take place this year, guests who purchase after party tickets will pick up gift bags from the zoo containing a specialty cocktail kit, plush animal, and Zoo Ball T-shirt.

For more information, visit the Zoo Ball official site.