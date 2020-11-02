Home » Society
Hip Houstonians scare up hot Halloween fun at River Oaks District

By
Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay Halloween 2020
Spreading her wings at Ouzo Bay. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay Halloween 2020 Samantha Huang, Justin Henderson
Samantha Huang and Justin Henderson. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay Halloween 2020 Salvador Cornejo
Salvador Cornejo. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay Halloween 2020 Kim Do, Eliaz Sanchez
Kim Do and Eliaz Sanchez. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay Halloween 2020 Morgan Middaugh, Marissa Mena
Morgan Middaugh and Marissa Mena. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay Halloween 2020 Amber Elliott, Lexi Marek
Amber Elliot and Lexi Marek.  Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay Halloween 2020
Bellydancing at Ouzo Bay.  Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay Halloween 2020 Melinda Garcia, Amanda Nguyen, Jaqueline Za
Melinda Garcia, Amanda Nguyen, and Jaqueline Za. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay Halloween 2020 DJ Numbus
DJ Nimbus.  Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Loch Bar and Ouzo Bay Halloween 2020 Key Mac
Key Mac. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
What: Halloween Toga Party and Loch Ness Monster Ball

Where: Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar

The scoop: Hip Houstonians packed the popular River Oaks District to scare up a good time and show off their best Halloween costumes. Chic Greek restaurant, Ouzo Bay, hosted its first annual Halloween Toga Party. Meanwhile, Loch Bar threw a “Loch Ness Monster Ball” replete with festive drinks, light bites, live music, and surprise entertainment.

Guests who attended Ouzo Bay’s ancient Greece-themed affair were treated to belly dancers, live beats, cool cocktails, and a costume contest. Not to be outdone by its sister concept, next door’s “Loch Ness Monster Ball” at Loch Bar boasted snake charmers, stilt walkers, and revelers who rocked the night away to live music until the evening costume contest.

Who: Amber Elliott, Lexi Marek, Martha Such, Jose Celis, Samantha Huang, and Justin Henderson.

