Hip Houstonians scare up hot Halloween fun at River Oaks District

What: Halloween Toga Party and Loch Ness Monster Ball

Where: Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar

The scoop: Hip Houstonians packed the popular River Oaks District to scare up a good time and show off their best Halloween costumes. Chic Greek restaurant, Ouzo Bay, hosted its first annual Halloween Toga Party. Meanwhile, Loch Bar threw a “Loch Ness Monster Ball” replete with festive drinks, light bites, live music, and surprise entertainment.

Guests who attended Ouzo Bay’s ancient Greece-themed affair were treated to belly dancers, live beats, cool cocktails, and a costume contest. Not to be outdone by its sister concept, next door’s “Loch Ness Monster Ball” at Loch Bar boasted snake charmers, stilt walkers, and revelers who rocked the night away to live music until the evening costume contest.

Who: Amber Elliott, Lexi Marek, Martha Such, Jose Celis, Samantha Huang, and Justin Henderson.