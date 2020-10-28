Houstonians rock out support for furry friends in virtual Beatles-themed bash

What: Citizens for Annual Protection’s All You Need is Love for CAP gala

Where: Homes across Houston

The scoop: Citizens for Animal Protection, the local organization dedicated to local animal welfare, recently held a live, virtual gala. The Beatles-themed event was appropriately titled, “All You Need is Love for CAP,” and featured performances by noted Beatles cover band, The Fab 5.

More than 750 followers tuned in for the livestreamed soiree emceed by Houston personality Johnny Bravo Holloway. Things kicked off with a nod to dearly departed CAP members, Trisha Royal and Bailey Moriarty, who both played meaningful roles at the organization. The Fab 5 then rocked out a 15-minute Beatles set full of sing-along hits.

Adorable cats and dogs, and even a bunny, came to the stage as the Holloway shared their rescue stories. An exciting raffle for a 2021 Subaru Outback Premium, donated by West Houston Subaru, followed; the winner’s name was brought in by one of the shelter’s rescue puppies.

Next up was a fun bidding war for a stay at a Big Sky Montana home, with the getaway being donated twice so both bidders could enjoy the prize. In all, the proceeds of the night totaled more than $360,000.

Meanwhile, The Melcher Humanitarians of the Year was given to outstanding CAP supporters Brook and Julie Brookshire, and their Pomeranians, Lola and Lila. CAP Cherished Companions and chairs of the Gala in 2019, Frances Moody and Tony Buzbee, displayed a photo of their numerous dogs. Celebrity Paws Hall of Fame and long time supporter of the animals, Pamela Wright, gave heartfelt remarks and showed off her adopted CAP kitten, Lucy. Heart of Gold winner, Rob Eppolito, brought his rescue German Shepherd, Reba. The Share the Love award, inspired by Gloria and Frank Meszaros of West Houston Subaru (its efforts have reached more than 10,000 sponsored adoptions in almost 10 years), was presented to Duke and C.C. Ensell.

To add to the festivities, some “Glad All Over” packages were personally delivered to donors with picnic baskets, trays from GRAZE, wine, and even some festive John Lennon-style glasses.

Who: Melna and Mike Moriarty, Liz and Pete Carragher, Marian and Austin Cornelius, Linda Schmuck and Todd Zucker, Patricia and Sig Cornelius, Kappy Muenzer, Sandi Mercado, Carol and Bill Simmons, Evelyn and Steve Quick, Gloria and Frank Meszaros, Frank DiMaria and Pat Keller, Alicia and Eric Jansen, Jim Mattly, Greg Miller, Mary and John Kenner, Beth Wolff, Elizabeth and Alan Stein, Susan and Dan Boggio, Kim and Jonas Peterson, Laura Carlock, Cherry Whitley, Laura Moore and Don Sanders, Laura and Tino Rodriguez, Leisa Holland Nelson and Bob Bowman, Glenda and Richard Heard, Jan and Sian Mikkelsen, Edna Meyer Nelson, Linda and Willie Chiang, Jody Merritt, Kristie and Randy Wade, Connie Cortopassi, Bruce Padilla and Shelby Kibodeaux, Fiona and Jack Richards, Julie and Keith Little, and Judy Gondzur.