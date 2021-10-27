Home » Society
Good-hearted gamblers go all in for beloved Houston charity casino night

Good-hearted gamblers raise $700,000 at Houston charity casino night

Ronald McDonald House Houston All in for the House 2021 Gretchen and Ken Sheirr with Paige Fertitta
Gretchen and Ken Sheirr with Paige Fertitta. Photo by Dave Rossman
Ronald McDonald House Houston All in for the House 2021 Lee Seliece Womble
Lee and Seliece Womble. Photo by Dave Rossman
Ronald McDonald House Houston All in for the House 2021 Courtney and Tyler Cole
Courtney and Tyler Cole. Photo by Dave Rossman
Ronald McDonald House Houston All in for the House 2021 Cylene Frankie Baird
Cylene and Frankie Baird.
Ronald McDonald House Houston All in for the House 2021 Karen and Dave Smith, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Cristina Vetrano, Debbie and Ozzie Bauer
Karen and Dave Smith, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Cristina Vetrano, and Debbie and Ozzie Bauer. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ronald McDonald House Houston All in for the House 2021 Madeleine and Larry Hanrahan
Madeleine and Larry Hanrahan. Photo by Dave Rossman
Ronald McDonald House Houston All in for the House 2021 Madison Billy Rhoads
Madison and Billy Rhoads. Photo by Dave Rossman
What: “All in for the House”

Where: Bayou City Events Pavilion

The scoop: More than 300 guests gathered at the Bayou City Events Pavilion to raise critical funds for the beloved Ronald McDonald House Houston.

The casino-inspired “All in for the House,” chaired by Debbie and Ozzie Bauer and Karen and David Smith, raised nearly $700,000 for the organization that provides a home away from home to families with seriously ill children being treated in the Texas Medical Center member institutions.

In true casino form, the night featured a quarter slots raffle, spin the wheel with Tenenbaum and Tootsies for surprise bags, a bourbon pull, and casino games.

Popular Houston sommelier Sean Beck hosted a premium, rare whiskey tasting. For some ring-a-ding-ding, Dean Martin (a lookalike, more accurately) crooned onstage alongside a pianist. Guests noshed on bites from Monarch Hospitality.

Emcee Johnny “Bravo” Holloway kept the festive energy going and recognized honorees Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, who have been long-term supporters for the Ronald McDonald House Houston. A video presenting their support and volunteerism was gleefully applauded.

Cristina Vetrano, CEO, expressed her appreciation for the ongoing support in these difficult times for the organization. “The need for care does not stop, we have to continue to provide a safe, happy environment for these families as they struggle to care for an ill child,” Vetrano told the audience.

Good-hearted gamblers included: Maria and Neil Bush, Emily Crosswell, Paige Fertitta, Emma and Seth Elsenbrook, Evan ElsenbrookSeliece and Lee Womble, Allison and Dan Connally, Mady and Ken Kades, Marilyn and Louis Mogas, Dr Susan Blaney, Teresa and Martijn van Oort and Cookie and Larry Hanrahan, Cyndy Garza Roberts and Thomas Roberts, Pam and Rob Doty, Ken and Gretchen Sheirr, Maggie and Will Stacy, Ruth and Charles Pulido, and Nancy and Jack Dinerstein.

