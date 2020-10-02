Houston society queen Lynn Wyatt to host dazzling virtual fall fundraiser

As Houston’s social scene goes, few names draw the heavy hitters like that of Lynn Wyatt. So it’s noteworthy when H-Town’s reigning queen of high-society soirees makes a surprise appearance during these cruel pandemic times.

In what’s sure to be one to circle in social diaries, Wyatt and Houston jeweler and social fixture, Tony Bradfield, will co-chair Memorial Hermann Foundation’s Razzle Dazzle luncheon on October 8 at noon.

The event, which usually draws nearly 1,000 attendees, is (like so many others) going virtual this year and honors longtime Medical Center fixture, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, for her support of the luncheon and her medical career. Individual tickets are $300 and can be purchased online.

Making a return is the popular Tenenbaum $10K raffle; guests can purchase raffle tickets to win a $10,000 gift certificate to Tenenbaum Jewelers along with a commemorative Razzle Dazzle champagne flute.

The luncheon serves as a reminder that one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime and that timely diagnosis is critical, according to the Memorial Hermann Foundation. Organizers note that due to the pandemic, mammograms are down, meaning women could have the disease and not be aware.

Those who register for the luncheon can expect a “We’ve Got You Covered” kit, which includes supplies to enjoy the luncheon from home. Memorial Hermann Foundation is also offering a commemorative Razzle Dazzle robe for a donation of $150 in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pink and white robes are available online or by calling 713-242-4453.