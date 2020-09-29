Late-night celebrity headlines Houston school's virtual fundraiser

A Houston-area college prep school serving underprivileged students has scored a major get — as they say in the entertainment industry. NBC late-night host, Seth Meyers, will host a virtual fundraiser for Chinquapin Preparatory School on October 7, the school announced.

Meyers will be joined by emcee and Channel 2 host and meteorologist, Khambrel Marshall, for evening appropriately titled, a Great Night with Chinquapin Prep. Fans can expect Meyers to provide jokes and laughs during the virtual auction, which will feature a chance to bid on fun getaways, chic art, and wine. (No word if Meyers will break out his Trump impression for the event.)

Tickets for the Zoom event are available here.



Donations raised will serve students by contributing to the seniors’ college application fees, upgrading their computer lab, providing sports equipment for the athletics department, and more, according to a press release.



Chinquapin Preparatory School is tucked away about 20 miles east of downtown Houston, and is known as Texas’ only private college prep boarding school that serves students in grades six through 12 from under-resourced communities and schools in greater Houston.



Over its 50-year history, the school has focused on academic excellent, college prep, and giving back to the community. The Chinquapin School was founded in 1969 by Robert Moore, a former head of the English Department at St. John’s School, and his wife Maxine, with the help of a grant from The Brown Foundation, Inc. More than 20 full-time teachers live on campus to educate a student body of some 160 students.