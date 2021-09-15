5 reasons serious Houston car fans should rev up for the glamorous Barrett-Jackson auction

Attention Houston motorheads: the world’s foremost car auction is headed to town for its inaugural event. Barrett-Jackson, the luxury car auction/lifestyle event, is motoring to NRG Center from September 16-18. The massive event rolls in after record-breaking turns in Las Vegas.

For the uninitiated, the auction will see hundreds of collectible vehicles selling at no reserve and on display. Aside from exhibitor displays, the luxe event offers a chance to speed around in super sport cars, plus a chance to drool over one-of-a-kind rides and serious automotive eye candy.

As this is truck SUV country, can’t-misses are restored trucks such as a 1956 F100 and restored/customized Ford Broncos and Chevy Blazers. Consignment services are also available; register to bid here.

“Our inaugural Houston auction is shaping up to be one of Barrett-Jackson’s most memorable events,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, in a statement. “The car culture runs deep in Texas, which is why we’ve had our hearts set on bringing an event to the state. The pent-up demand for collectible vehicles and the hobby in 2021, combined with the level of excitement we see at our inaugural events, will make this Houston auction one that enthusiasts around the globe will not want to miss.”

Clearly, the words “luxury car auction” — or even “no reserve” should be enough to draw any serious car person. But for those who might be slow on the pedal, here are five reasons to speed to the nation’s foremost auto auction.

One hot party

Auction Tier 1 bidders and consignors are invited to the hottest car ticket in town: the renowned Barrett-Jackson Opening Night Party on Wednesday, September 15, from 7 to 10 pm at NRG Center. The high-falutin’ night will feature live music, fine culinary fare, and specialty beverages.

Super-rare gear

According to press materials, two early no-reserve consignments include a 2019 Ford GT with less than 19 original miles and a 1979 Porsche 928 movie car from the hit 1983 film Risky Business. The Ford GT, tricked out with more than $78,000 in factory options, is bathed in Liquid Blue paint and accented by the optional Frozen White overtop painted stripes.

Meanwhile, the 1979 Porsche 928 was a star in the Tom Cruise vehicle, Risky Business; Cruise learned to drive a stick shift in it. This vehicle was one of three cars driven on the film’s set and was one of two used during the signature chase scene with Guido (Joe Pantoliano), that led to Cruise’s now-famous line: “Porsche. There is no substitute.”

Rollin’ red carpet

Barrett-Jackson’s VIP Experience kicks things up a notch. The red-carpet optio includes secured tickets, premium hospitality, unique access, and professional, individualized service and amenities that include gourmet food, a hosted bar, and behind-the-scenes auction tours. Get the details here.

Track time

No automotive event would be complete without a chance to hit the track. Guests can jump in a breathtaking thrill ride or take a hot lap on the Barrett-Jackson Performance Track. Participants will ride shotgun with a pro driver and speed around in the latest vehicles from Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, and Toyota.

Grab that swag

When not drooling over two stunning 2019 Ford GTs or Sir Stirling Moss’ 1966 Shelby GT350 race car, visitors can shop for high-end luxury goods and services at the Exhibitor Marketplace. Expect everything from fine art and jewelry to massage chairs, furnishings, and — natch — the tops in automotive aftermarket products.

Tickets for the inaugural auction can be found here.