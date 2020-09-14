Chic and stylish Houstonians get fierce and fabulous for $200,000 PetSet soiree

Stylish and animal-loving Houstonians recently gathered on The Annie Café & Bar’s patio for Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soiree’s watch party. The annual soiree — which, like so many galas, has gone virtual this year — was streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and Qtego. But that didn’t stop a few dozen dedicated fans from braving the Bayou City warmth and mixing and mingling for Houston-area furry friends.



Chic event hostesses — and PetSet Houston co-presidents — Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist welcomed the small and socially distanced crowd as the virtual gala streamed for Houstonians and fans across the country. The event was hosted by Great Day Houston’s Deborah Duncan and Johnny Bravo Holloway.

The evening kicked-off with a peek into the homes of supporters enjoying watch parties across the city. Donors of the program received personalized food and beverage deliveries from the Houston PetSet team prior to the event, prepared by Event Elementz, and styled by local nonprofit design house Magpies & Peacocks. Houston PetSet’s 2019 Soiree co-chair, Kisha Itkin, donated wine from her and her husband’s Calistoga, California vineyard, Theorem Vineyards, to all sponsors.

At the watch party, twin sisters Lunquist and Lundquist Faust thanked guests for attending and kicked off a lively auction. Items up for grabs included a diamond pendant from de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry Patek Philippe Showroom, Laura Munder Signed 18k Dangle Drop Amethyst and Diamond Earrings from iTouchDiamonds, and an exclusive stay on Coeur d'Alene Lake in Idaho.



Audiences were treated to special guest appearances by Lisa Hernandez, Channel 2 morning and midday anchor, and Dr. Stephen Klineberg, founding director, Kinder Institute for Urban Research and professor emeritus of sociology at Rice University. Meanwhile, audiences regaled as America’s Got Talent Season 13 semifinalist, Christina Wells, added a powerful, emotional touch to the show with performances such as Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” and Mariah Carey’s “Hero.”

The soiree, in its first virtual offering, proved that a global pandemic couldn’t quell those who are passionate about helping homeless and neglected animals, as nearly $200,000 was raised to support Greater Houston area animal welfare groups.



Who: Nick Boulle, Tracy and Harry Faulkner, Tyson Faust, Dr. Peter Farrell, Sandra Smith-Cooper and Matthew Cooper, Adam Greer, Kristin Wall, Jamie and John Sparacino, Marge Lundquist, Alim Adatia, Madyson Chavez, Dr. Jonathan Cooper, Dr. Clay Ardoin, July Buitrago, Lisa LaCorte, and Romy Lauren.