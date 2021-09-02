Splashy artist Mr. Brainwash dazzles Houstonians at high-end River Oaks gallery

What: “Arts, Hearts & Cars”



Where: Art of the World Gallery



The scoop: The glitzy, cosmopolitan Art of the World Gallery was site of the recent, revved-up event dubbed “Arts, Hearts & Cars” in support of the American Heart Association.

As guests entered the posh, River Oaks-area gallery, they were met with more than 30 works from No Rules in Life, the gripping new exhibit courtesy of Thierry Guetta, known around the world as as Mr. Brainwash.

Attendees took in the splashy, technicolor-toned works, then admired four swanky luxury cars provided by Rolls Royce and Bentley. They noshed on bites from Sixty Vines as they mingled with Mr. Brainwash, who was a selfie and IG story favorite.

Supporting the heart-healthy organization and as an AHA Life is Why retailer, Art of the World Gallery will donate proceeds from the evening’s sales to the American Heart Association.

The gallery will also continue to be a year-round partner of the AHA through its Houston Heart Ball and Leaders for Life fundraising campaigns, benefitting the organization’s mission.

No Rules in Life, on display through October 31, marks the return of Mr. Brainwash to Houston and highlights the second individual exhibition with the internationally recognized artist. This solo show allows viewers to admire his mixed-media technique and never-before-seen works.

After the massive success of the exhibition Houston is Beautiful at Art of the World Gallery in 2017, where over half of his artworks were sold, Mr. Brainwash vowed to return. Art of the World has played a pivotal role in his career, with visitors scheduling appointments ahead of time to visit No Rules in Life.

Who: April and Dr. Jorge Salazar, Lydia Davies, Judy and Russ Labrasca, Lacey Goossen, Teresa and José Ivo, Robin and Danny Klaes, Matt and Molly LaFauci, Liliana Molina and Mauricio Vallejo, Jennifer and David Balevic, and Joanne Houck and Tim Singletary.