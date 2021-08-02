Beloved Nutcracker Market announces triumphant in-person return this fall

Houston, get those credit cards ready. One of the most beloved holiday shopping events is back — and in-person. Expect the masses to pack NRG Center this fall for the 40th Anniversary Nutcracker Market – The Redo.

The cherished shopping extravaganza, which has been known to draw more than 100,000 attendees — will run November 11-14. Discounted general admission tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com on August 16, per a press release.

Technically, the market celebrated its 40th year in 2020; COVID cancellations pushed the in-person festivities to this year. Mignon Gill will serve as the event chair.

Those interested in special event tickets (including the Wells Fargo Preview Party, Saks Fifth Avenue Fashion Show and Luncheon, and Macy’s Fashion Show and Luncheon), as well as early bird, and group general admission tickets should call 713-535-3231.

As season shoppers know, the Nutcracker Market selectively curates its merchant list each year — mixing enduring fan favorites with new shops. The bash boasts clothing, accessories, jewelry, gourmet food, home and holiday décor, toys, kitchen wares, and myriad gifts.

Thus far, the fall market has clocked in more than 265 booths, with more than 50 new merchants. Newcomers include: C. Shel Shop with a bead and shell jewelry bar; Christmas Place, the largest Christmas store of the South; Deadwax Art’s hand-carved art, crafted from vinyl records; authentic oils, olives, and other flavorful goods from Lakonia Imports; elegant and one-of-a-kind writing instruments from Pens by Mike; luxury bath and body products from Willow Hill Soap Company, and more.

Familiar names include The Round Top Collection, The Royal Standard, Texas Tamale Company, Paul Michael Company, and more. Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Boutique will be a major draw, as will the wildly popular Donne Di Domani pasta sauce stand. (Read Ken Hoffman’s coverage here.)

More perks include The Nutcracker Market Raffle, which promises a Dine Around gift card package (valued at more than $4,500), a $1,000 Macy’s gift card, and more.

Planning ahead? Chart your shopping path via a full list of merchants here.

“Forty years is such a momentous occasion, especially after the challenges of last year,” said Patsy Chapman, CEO of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, in a release. “I cannot wait to stand in the main aisle of the Market and simply enjoy the undeniable spirit of this event. We are thrilled to have this time to appreciate and celebrate so many years of unforgettable memories and to continue this tradition which has been so enthusiastically embraced by our community.”

-----

The 40th Anniversary Nutcracker Market – The Redo; NRG Center; 1 NRG Park. Hours are Thursday, November 11, 10 am-8 pm; Friday, November 12, 10 am-8 pm; Saturday, November 13, 10 am-6 pm; and Sunday, November 14, 10 am-5 pm.