Houston A-listers jet to Aspen for 'elevated' affairs centered on beloved children's hospital

Houston A-listers jet to Aspen for exquisite and 'elevated' affairs

Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Hallie Vanderhider, Anne Neeson, Melissa Juneau
Hallie Vanderhider, Anne Neeson, and Melissa Juneau. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Melissa Juneau
Melissa Juneau. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen April Jorge Salazar
April and Jorge Salazar. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Rozlyn Bazzelle Mitchell
Rozlyn Bazzelle Mitchell. Photo by Riccardo Savi
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Bill Baldwin Fady Armanious
Bill Baldwin and Fady Armanious. Photo by Riccardo Savi
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Dr. David Callender
Dr. David Callender. Photo by Riccardo Savi
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Dr. David Callender; Dr. Jorge Salazar; Anne Neeson
Dr. David Callender, Dr. Jorge Salazar, and Anne Neeson. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Betula Aspen
Guests enjoying the Betula Aspen. Photo by Riccardo Savi
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Ishwaria and Vivek Subbiah; Tracy and Valerie Dieterich
Ishwaria and Vivek Subbiah and Tracy and Valerie Dieterich. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Jennifer Swallen and Melissa Sugulas
 Jennifer Swallen and Melissa Sugulas. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Jerry and Lisa Simon, Marissa Kiefer, Hallie Vanderhider
Jerry and Lisa Simon, Marissa Kiefer, and Hallie Vanderhider. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Luba and Alan Bigman
Luba and Alan Bigman. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Sherry and Jim Smith
Sherry and Jim Smith. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Scott and Geraldina Wise
Scott and Geraldina Wise. Photo by Riccardo Savi
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Bill Baldwin, Audrey and Matthew White
Bill Baldwin, Audrey and Matthew White. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Hallie Vanderhider and Tony Bradfield
Hallie Vanderhider and Tony Bradfield. Photo by Riccardo Savi
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Melissa Sugulas; Jennifer Swallen; April McGee
Melissa Sugulas, Jennifer Swallen, and April McGee. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Amalia Stanton, Erin Aspec, Alison and Greg Haralson
Amalia Stanton, Erin Aspec and Alison and Greg Haralson. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Anee Neeson
Anne Neeson. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Elevated Connections Memorial Hermann Aspen Hallie Vanderhider Fady Armanious
Hallie Vanderhider and Fady Armanious. Photo by Riccardo Savi
What: “Elevated Connections”

Where: Betula Aspen and Ajax Tavern — Aspen, Colorado

The scoop: As crisp and cool Colorado is all the rage for summer-vacationing Houstonians, some of Houston’s elite gathered  in majestic Aspen for “Elevated Connections,” a pair of cocktail and brunch events hosted by Houston-based Memorial Hermann Foundation, Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, and UTHealth. The events connected hospital donors, leaders, and friends at this mountain-dotted, favorite summertime destination.

Chaired by Houston philanthropists Melissa Juneau and Hallie Vanderhider, the evening reception held at the outdoor patio of chic Betula Aspen brought together a notable group of hospital donors from Houston and beyond to hear from leading physicians on the innovative work being done at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

“I am excited about the innovative work happening across the Memorial Hermann system and want to highlight the outstanding work at Children’s Memorial Hermann,” said Dr. David Callender, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System. “Innovative, top tier care is being provided for children and families at Memorial Hermann. It would not be possible without the support of generous donors such as those gathered here tonight, so please accept our thanks.”

Callender then teased some “breakthrough” techniques in pediatric heart surgery taking place at Children’s Memorial Hermann, and introduced Dr. Jorge Salazar, noted professor and chief of pediatric cardiovascular surgery at Children’s Memorial Hermann and the McGovern Distinguished Chair at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

Salazar revealed Children’s Memorial Hermann’s groundbreaking techniques to aid children born with half a heart, called a single-ventricle heart. Conventional treatments, he explained, means life expectancy can be shorter for these patients. 

However, new techniques restructure the entire inside of the heart for said patients, which significantly improve outcomes.

The acclaimed and respected Salazar then shared the story of a four-year-old boy named Mason, who was able to water ski with his father six weeks after his heart surgery.

“We are committed to changing the world for children and families enduring these complex heart cases — and we are just getting started,” Salazar said. “We are committed to innovating and improving year after year.”  

After the program, guests mingled and enjoyed signature cocktails and tapas. Attendees of the evening event were also invited to a brunch the following morning at Ajax Tavern; the event included complimentary gondola rides to the top of scenic Ajax Mountain.

Who: Valerie and Tracy Dieterich; Eliza and John Duncan; Geraldina and Scott Wise; Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook; Elizabeth and Will Galtney; April and Wells McGee; Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell; Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin; Anne Neeson; Janet Clark; Leslie and Jack BlantonBeth and Nick Zdeblick; Stacy and Jason Johnson; Lisa and Jerry Simon; Sherry and Jim Smith; Nina and Edd Hendee; Tony Bradfield; Estela Cockrell; Leigh and Reggie Smith; Kathryn and Chris Gillman; Dr. Mary Aitken; Dr. Sean Blackwell, and Dr. Kevin Lally.

