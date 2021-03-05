Tireless Houston chef gets the spotlight on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

As Houston powers through after Winter Storm Uri, some deserving locals are getting some national recognition.

To that end, a Houston chef who has worked tirelessly to feed the community will be highlighted Friday, March 5 at 5:30 pm on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Chef Chris Williams of Lucille’s will speak to Holt about his efforts to help feed frontline healthcare workers, as well as communities in need and school children amid the coronavirus pandemic over the past year.

Between the pandemic and winter storm, Williams and his foundation have served hundreds of thousands of meals.

Best known for his Museum District restaurant Lucille’s, Williams has played a pivotal role in Houston's dining scene throughout the pandemic. He hosted President Joe Biden when he met with George Floyd’s family and established the Lucille's 1913 non-profit to feed needy Houstonians.

He also partnered with Top Chef contestant Dawn Burrell to open a new restaurant in The Ion, Rice University's innovation-focused mixed-use development.

The segment is part of NBC Nightly News’ “Inspiring America” series. Fittingly, this week, the program is highlighting stories of restaurant workers and customers stepping up to help each other, per a release.

---

Eric Sandler contributed to this article.