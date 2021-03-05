Home » Restaurants + Bars
chris meets lester

Tireless Houston chef gets the spotlight on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Houston chef gets the spotlight on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

By
Lucille's 1913 Chris Williams
Chris Williams will speak to Lester Holt tonight.  Photo by Jenn Duncan

As Houston powers through after Winter Storm Uri, some deserving locals are getting some national recognition.

To that end, a Houston chef who has worked tirelessly to feed the community will be highlighted Friday, March 5 at 5:30 pm on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Chef Chris Williams of Lucille’s will speak to Holt about his efforts to help feed frontline healthcare workers, as well as communities in need and school children amid the coronavirus pandemic over the past year.

Between the pandemic and winter storm, Williams and his foundation have served hundreds of thousands of meals.

Best known for his Museum District restaurant Lucille’s, Williams has played a pivotal role in Houston's dining scene throughout the pandemic. He hosted President Joe Biden when he met with George Floyd’s family and established the Lucille's 1913 non-profit to feed needy Houstonians.

He also partnered with Top Chef contestant Dawn Burrell to open a new restaurant in The Ion, Rice University's innovation-focused mixed-use development.

The segment is part of NBC Nightly News’ “Inspiring America” series. Fittingly, this week, the program is highlighting stories of restaurant workers and customers stepping up to help each other, per a release.

---

Eric Sandler contributed to this article.

Read These Next
LCA Houston Winter Spring Power Couples 2021 Correa Power Couple Daniel and Brisehyda Cheung
Haute Houston society mag toasts chic power couples at Tootsies soiree
Alton Brown
Food Network star Alton Brown bakes up tasty live Houston performance
J.J. Watt Arizona Cardinals Twitter
5 reasons why J.J. Watt left Houston and headed west to sunnier skies