Houston society stars reveal best wedding tips at chic virtual soiree

One of the many unfortunate circumstances of the pandemic life is the end of big, lavish social gatherings. These days, anyone planning an event — especially a wedding — has to get creative under the gloom of COVID-19.

Now, a beloved organic urban farm is offering help to those looking to tie the knot with an informative, virtual happening, just in time for wedding season. Hope Farms, the seven-acre urban jewel that promotes healthy eating for the city’s neediest, will host an Instagram Live event, dubbed Bubbles & Brides, on Tuesday, July 14 at 9 am.

The Bubbles & Brides event, which will take place on @r4sfoundation, will offer up fresh ideas for weddings and private celebrations at the urban farm. Meanwhile, local experts will serve up advice on how to deal with the new normal in wedding planning.

Viewers can expect insider secrets and everything brides need to know about planning a micro wedding during the new normal. Hope Farms founder, Gracie Cavnar, will serve as moderator, along with area wedding planning gurus and social event experts, all touching on how to give your event the “wow factor.”

Guests will be able to see Hope Farms wedding vignettes set up across the farm. Featured presenters include Barbara McKnight with Culinare, Elizabeth Whitehead with Your Butler’s Pantry, Courtney Paddock with Little Coterie, Ana Llovera with Socialite Entertaining, Southern Glazers Spirits & Wine, Jody Stevens with Jody Cakes, Andrea de Gortari with The Bake Happening, and Jen McDonald with Jen McDonald Calligraphy.

Here are the local experts viewers can expect:

Andrea de Gortari of The Bake Happening, Jody Stevens of Jody Cakes, and Ana Llovera of Socialite on how to give your micro-wedding the “wow factor.”

Meanwhile, for those looking for a rustic, boho event setting, Hope Farms has announced that its Gathering Barn, Chef’s Garden, Field of Movement, and Picnic Grove are now available for gatherings of up to 100 guests (depending on health guidelines). The farm is also offering affordable wedding packages for would-be couples. Those interested can find more information online.