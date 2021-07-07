Iconic Houston fine dining restaurant uncorks sumptuous wine dinner for worthy women's cause

One of Houston’s most prestigious restaurants recently wined and dined a top-tier crowd for a worthy women’s cause.

Tony’s, the celebrated palace of posh dining, hosted an elegant gathering of more than 130 locals for The Women’s Fund’s sixth-annual Wine Dinner .

Chaired by Houston power couple Joanna and Brad Marks, the dinner raised more than $135,000 to ensure Houston-area women and girls have free access to tools they need to be advocates for their health through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications focused on physical, mental, financial, emotional, health, and wellness.

Things kicked off with a reception including passed osetra caviar on ahi tuna tartare, corn cappelletti on a porcelain spoon, and tomato and burrata along with Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve, Champagne. The Markses then welcomed the crowd and paid homage to the evening’s top sponsors: Kroger, IW Marks, and the Petersen Family Trust.

Beloved Houston restaurateur Donna Vallone, who has fearlessly helmed the iconic eatery since her husband Tony’s passing, then guided guests through an exquisite four-course meal with wine pairings that included:

Genovese salad with jumbo lump crab served along with pinwheel of zucchini, cucumber, tomato, long stem artichoke, pesto, lemon emulsion and paired with 2017 Hudson Ranch, Hudson Ranch Vineyards, Chardonnay

Tony’s infamous “flaming fish” dish of whole-salt-crusted gulf red snapper served along with Barolo ristretto and paired with 2014 Domaine Anderson Estate, Pinot Noir

Prime truffled filet of beef served along with whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus and paired with 2016 Carpe Diem, Cabernet Sauvignon

Grand Marnier soufflé and biscotti paired with Masottina Brut, Prosecco

Houston’s own American Idol Season 12 finalist Vincent Powell and the Houston Ensemble Band serenaded guests with performances of classics such as “Crazy,” “Summertime,” “All of Me,” “Let’s Stay Together,” and “September.”

Guests nabbed raffle tickets for a chance to win a stylish Tudor Men’s Watch or a women’s necklace, bracelet, and earrings with multi-shape black onyx stones from IW Marks Jewelers.

A friendly bidding war (sparked by silent auction sponsor David Peck) ensured as guests chased items such as a two-night stay at Margaritaville Lake Resort, an MCM branded bag, tickets to a Houston Texans game, champagne luncheon at Tony’s, an instant wine cellar of over 30 wines, a getaway package at The Club at Houston Oaks, tickets to a Theatre Under the Stars performance, and a Tootsies gift card.

Hannah McNair walked away with the Tudor Heritage Black Bay Chronograph watch, while Paul Somerville was the lucky winner of the sparkly set of onyx gems jewelry.

Revelers included: Meghan and Jerry Hughes, Jr.; Mary Beth Robinson; Hannah and Cal McNair; Amy and Rob Pierce; Martha Walton; Philamena and Arthur Baird; Hallie Vanderhider; Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin; Alan and Elizabeth Stein; Nan and Jerry Brewer; Kristina and Paul Somerville; and Pat and Bo Sturdivant; David Gow; Eva Wilke; Lisa Chandler; Jillian and Keith Nel; Julie and Stephen Chen; Alexandra and Robert Ochoa; Aletha and Jeff Harris; Kathy and Alex Johnson; Edna Meyer-Nelson; Marilyn and Tom Sumner; Jane and David Braden, MD; Peggy and Craig England; Jackie Macha and Brian Faulkner; Cheryl Byington; Nancy and Paul Darst; Deborah and Mark Grayson; Charlie Hartland; Katherine and Brian Parsley, MD; Linda and Curtis Rhodes. Jr.; Mary and Mark Troth; Beth and Cynthia Wolff; Lynne and Joe Hudson; and Paulina and Jim McGrath.