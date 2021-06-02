Home » Society
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston draws an elegant A-list crowd for $1.7M Grand Gala Ball

MFAH draws an elegant, A-list crowd for $1.7M Grand Gala Ball

MFAH Grand Gala Ball 2021 Nancy Rich Kinder
Nancy and Rich Kinder.  Photo by Wilson Parish
MFAH Grand Gala Ball 2021 Bobby and Phoebe Tudor; Mayor Sylvester Turner; Dr. Cathy Flanigan
Bobby and Phoebe Tudor, Dr. Cathy Flanigan, and Mayor Sylvester Turner. Photo by Jenny Antill
MFAH Grand Gala Ball 2021 Jeff and Gina Luhnow; Franci Neely; Jeremy and Wendi Monthy
Jeff and Gina Luhnow, Franci Neely, and Jeremy and Wendi Monthy. Photo by Jenny Antill
MFAH Grand Gala Ball 2021 Kristy and Chris Bradshaw
Kristy and Chris Bradshaw. Photo by Jenny Antill
MFAH Grand Gala Ball 2021 Christopher Gardner; Gary Tinterow
Christopher Gardner and Gary Tinterow. Photo by Jenny Antill
MFAH Grand Gala Ball 2021 George Dodd; Lisa Fred; Sara Dodd and Will Denton
George Dodd, Lisa Fred, Sara Dodd, and Will Denton. Photo by Jenny Antill
MFAH Grand Gala Ball 2021 Edward and Julie Griffin
Edward and Julie Griffin. 
MFAH Grand Gala Ball 2021 Jeff Martin; Allison Weaver
Jeff Martin and Allison Weaver. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
MFAH Grand Gala Ball 2021 Brian and Laura Carlton; Kristin Kulpinksi; Will Pritchard; Photo by Jenny Antill.jpg
Brian and Laura Carlton, Kristin Kulpinksi, and Will Pritchard. Photo by Jenny Antill
MFAH Grand Gala Ball 2021
The posh crowd. Photo by Wilson Parish
What: The Grand Gala Ball

Where: The Nancy and Rich Kinder Building of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

The scoop: Some 300 total guests attended the Grand Gala Ball at the Nancy and Rich Kinder

Building of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston celebrating the final addition to the Susan and Fayez S. Sarofim Campus. The elegant, high-profile soiree raised more than $1.7 million to support the MFAH’s general operating budget.

Mainstay operator The Events Company designed the event that boasted light grey shantung linens, hot pink peonies, and a cascading staircase garland of peonies, garden roses, bougainvillea, and orchids.

A sumptuous meal came courtesy of City Kitchen and a three-course dinner, starting with baby Spanish artichokes with shaved parmesan, wild mushrooms, leeks, spring potatoes, and flowers.

Guests were also served grilled sea bass with tomato confit and yuzu beurre blanc, creamy grilled corn polenta, heirloom baby carrots, and snap peas. Dessert featured amaretto cake with raspberry and cream cheese filling with raspberry coulis and raspberry sorbet. The cake, made by Sweet Nation, was crafted to look like the Kinder Building.

Divisi Amp’d offered entertainment during cocktails and dinner, while interactive DJ SoulCirque, rocked the night while guests danced away.

Gary Tinterow, director, The Margaret Alkek Williams Chair, The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Mayor Sylvester Turner; Grand Gala Ball chairs Phoebe and Bobby Tudor; and Rich Kinder, chairman of the board of trustees, made comments after the extravagant meal.

Who: Nancy and Rich Kinder; Sara and Bill Morgan; Sarah and Joel Montgomery; Martha and Sean Wade; Janie and Daniel Zilkha; Susanne and Bill Pritchard; Beth Robertson; Franci Neely; Phoebe and Bobby Tudor; Ann and Karl Stern; Barron and Lisa Wallace; Lela and Robin Gibbs; Rose Cullen; Macey and Harry Reasoner; Polly and Murry Bowden; Elise and Russell Joseph; Judy and Charles Tate; Sharyn and Jim Weaver; Leslie and Brad Bucher; Sara Dodd and Will Denton; Gail and Louis Adler; Kari Gonzales and John Dagley; Cecily Horton; Jenna Anne Lindley; Ann and John Bookout; Anne and Charles Duncan; Jeanie Kilroy Wilson and Wally Wilson; Kristy and Chris Bradshaw; Kelley and Stephen Lubanko; Liz and Tom Glanville; and Lynn Wyatt.

