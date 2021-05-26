Home » Society
12 Houston leading ladies rock the runway at Mother's Day soirée

12 Houston leading ladies rock the runway at Mother's Day soirée

By Natalie Galerne
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021 12 ladies
The 12 Mother's Day shinig stars. Photo by Daniel Cheung
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021 Wendy Granato Ruchi Mukherjee
Wendy Granato and Ruchi Mukherjee. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021 Denise Middleton with (l to r) Brielle, Ava, Isaiah
Denise Middleton (center) with (left to right) Brielle, Ava, and Isaiah. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021Deepika Agarwal with her son Aryan
Deepika Agarwal and Aryan. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree Tammie Ann Johnson
Tammie Ann Johnson. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021 Shabho Du and Mia Zhong Quy
Shabho Du and Mia Zhong Quy. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021 Milka Waterland with Isabella
Milka Waterland and Isabella. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021 Khatija Vellani with Amelia and Rayna
Khatija Vellani with Amelia and Rayna. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021 Howard Toni Tate honorary co-chairs
Honorary co-chairs Howard and Toni Tate. Photo by Daniel Cheung
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021 Staci Henderson Sami Khaleeq
Staci Henderson and Sami Khaleeq. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021 Ruchi Mukhejee
LCA Magazine/event founder Ruchi Mukherjee. Photo by Daniel Cheung
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021 Dr. Sippi Khurana Keith Garvin
Emcees Dr. Sippi Khurana and Keith Garvin. Photo by Daniel Cheung
LCA Mother's Day 2021 Nellie Gonzales, Michelle Till, Lucy Sharp
Nellie Gonzales, Michelle Till, and Lucy Sharp. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Mother's Day 2021 Dr. Vanitha Pothuri and Pitsami Norm
 Dr. Vanitha Pothuri and Pitsami Norm. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021 Fabia Younus
Fabia Younus. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day 2021 Sneha Merchant
Sneha Merchant.  Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day 2021 Pooja Lodhia, Wendy Granato, Sadaf Choudhury, Miya Shay
Pooja Lodhia, Wendy Granato, Sadaf Choudhury, and Miya Shay. Photo by Quy Tran
LCA Houston Mother's Day Soiree 2021 Cameron Chottiner and Natallie Galerne
Cameron Chottiner and Natallie Galerne. Photo by Quy Tran
The Junior League of Houston was all abuzz for LCAHouston International Society News Magazine’s eighth-annual Mother’s Day Soirée. Media maven and soirée host, Ruchi Mukherjee, pulled out all the stops for a fashionable luncheon and style show featuring 12 of Houston’s most notable mothers.

Each year, the Mother’s Day Soirée honors a diverse group of exemplary women who show distinction in their professions and dedication to their families.

This year’s honorees represented mothers from a range of occupations and cultural backgrounds, including Deepika Agarwal, Sandra Smith Cooper, Shaobo Du, Tracy Faulkner, Clare Fontenot Gray, Tammie Ann Johnson, Denise Middleton, April Salazar, Khatidja Soofi Vellani, Milka Waterland, Fabia Younus, and Wendy Granato.

The lively event boasted a lavish “Paris to Bombay” theme, capturing Karl Lagerfeld’s inspiration for Chanel’s legendary Pre-Fall 2012 collection.

Event planner Nahida Ebrahim of Houston Events Creations ensured that the room was impeccable. Beige-colored floral arrangements by Rosa De Cafe Florist topped each table, and clean black linens ensured that nothing would distract from guests’ impressive couture.

Emcees Dr. Sippi Khurana and KPRC Channel 2 News anchor/reporter Keith Garvin welcomed guests and introduced honorary chairs, Toni and Howard Tate. Attendees noshed on a delicious chicken salad lunch as former Times of India correspondent and entreprenuer Mukherjee took the stage explaining her mission.

“I’ve never been one to plan my speeches,” shared Mukherjee. “But if there’s one thing I want you all to remember today it is this: when you empower a mother, you empower a nation.”

Roses in hand, and with their children beside them, honorees strutted the stage as their names were called in fashionable gowns from Salvation Army benefit Carolina Herrera to local designer Sameera Faridi. Each honoree received a beautiful glass trophy and a warm embrace from Mukherjee.

To conclude the festivities, Granato, president of CultureMap news partner ABC13, shared her thoughts on balancing family and a thriving professional career.

“Mothers, I urge you to never stop investing in yourself,” she told the crowd. “I have learned from my years as a leader in my industry that being a mom has made a better leader — and being a leader has made me a better mom.”

The International Mother’s Day Soirée started in 2013 has had a significant impact on Houston’s social scene, bridging the gap between Houston’s ethnic and mainstream communities.

Mukherjee also announced that LCAHouston is expanding to The Woodlands, where an International Soirée Woodlands Edition will be happening in October.

Who: Staci Henderson, Sadaf Chaudhry, Swapnil Agarwal, Sneha Merchant, Mandy Kao, Miya Shay, Pooja Lodhia, Elia Gabbanelli, Harry Faulkner, Dr. Andy Johnson, Dr. Alice Mao, and Paromita Mitra.

