Houston fine dining stars and community leaders honored in game-changing Center for Pursuit luncheon

What: “Centered on the Future,” the Center for Pursuit annual luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

The scoop: Hundreds packed the River Oaks Country Club for the annual luncheon benefiting The Center for Pursuit. Themed “Centered on the Future,” the event was chaired by Tracey and John L. Buckley and honored Social Motion Skills, Inc. founder Wendy K. Dawson and acclaimed trial lawyer and community advocate Alistair Dawson.

The diverse, multi-faceted showcase raised $225,000 to directly support The Center for Pursuit’s myriad programs and services for individuals with IDD, autism, and similar conditions.

Center president and CEO Charles C. Canton briefed attendees on the mission of the organization, the future of its new $55 million campus, and the merger with Social Motion Skills, Inc.

Emcee Cyndy Garza Roberts, former director of community impact for Comcast, led interviews with Isabel and Ignacio Torras, the owners of BCN Taste & Tradition, MAD and Rocambolesc; Chef Luis Roger, head chef of BCN Taste & Tradition and MAD; and Carlos De Aldecoa Bueno, president of Cadeco Industries, Eximius Coffee, and Gulf Coast Distillers.

Always affable and generous, Chef Luis assists The Center by teaching cooking classes to its clients. De Aldecoa Bueno is helping to establish Café Nina, a coffee and bagel shop that will soon open at The Center’s new headquarters in Houston’s East End.

An exciting development is The Center and Social Motion Skills, Inc’s recently announced merger, scheduled to become effective July 1. This new partnership aims to create a synergistic progression of services for children to adults with IDD, autism, and similar conditions. The program is considered unparalleled in Houston.

In operation for more than 70 years, The Center has long provided training and services to uplift those with challenges and help them live a fulfilled life. The new facility will now serve approximately 200 Houston-are children, adolescents, and young adults along with more than 450 adults with IDD, autism, and similar conditions.

Who: General counsel for Senator Carol Alvarado, Oscar Aguilar; East End Chamber of Commerce president Frances Dyess Castañeda, Harris County Precinct 6 Constable, Silvia Trevino; The Honorable Christine Weems; Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen; Harris County Precinct 1 assistant chief, Carl Shaw; Houston assistant fire chief, Michelle McLeod; District J Council Member Edward Pollard; Gow Media CEO David Gow and wife, Audrey, and many more.