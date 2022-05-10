Home » Society
all hat, all cattle

Lady A and Houston's A-listers headline $2.5M Cattle Baron's Ball

By
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Lady A Sara Parr Disney Harris
Headliners Lady A pose with event chairs Sara Parr and Disney Harris. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Cal Hannah McNair
Cal and Hannah McNair. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Lady A
Lady A brought the hits. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 April Marie Salazar Dr. Jorge Salazar
April Marie Salazar and Dr. Jorge Salazar. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Fady Armanious Bill Baldwin
Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 US Marine Corps Color Guard
The US Marine Corps Color Guard. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Courtney Zavala Derrick Shore
Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Ellie and Michael Francisco
Ellie and Michael Francisco. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Hallie Vanderhider and guest
Hallie Vanderhider and guest. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Dr Karen Knudsen & Brian Costello and Jeff & Cindi Fehlis
Dr. Karen Knudsen and Brian Costello and Jeff and Cindi Fehlis. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Bruce Padilla Cheryl Byington
Bruce Padilla and Cheryl Byington. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Brad Marks
Brad Marks and friends. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Bobbie Nau Marc Grossberg
Bobbie Nau and Marc Grossberg. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Allie Fields
Allie Fields and friend. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Alison Jeff Fralick
Alison and Jeff Fralick. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Shelby Kibodeaux Bruce Padilla
Shelby Kibodeaux and Bruce Padilla. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Leisa Holland-Nelson Bob Bowman
Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and Bob Bowman. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Tony Bradfield Kevin Black
Tony Bradfield and Kevin Black. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Laura David Hand
Laura and David Hand. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Patti Don Murphy
Patti and Don Murphy. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Jenny Matthew Todd
Jenny and Matthew Todd. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Cattle Baron's Ball 2022 Sara Parr Disney Harris
Event chairs Sara Parr and Dinsey Harris. Photo courtesy of Cattle Baron's Ball
Boasting a Texas-sized name, the Cattle Baron’s Ball is a time-honored, Lone Star State tradition known to go big. Hard to imagine this year’s event going any bigger, as some 1,200 revelers packed Minute Maid Park for the Ball’s 35th anniversary, with a country act Lady A as the headliner.

Working hand-in-hand with the American Cancer Society and presenting sponsor Texas Oncology, the massive soiree, a bit of a relaunch, raised $2.5 million for ACS’s mission of lifesaving cancer research and work.

Notables among the sprawling crowd, who partied at tables on the Minute Maid field, included Jim and Whitney Crane, Cal and Hannah McNair, rapper 50 Cent, and a who’s-who of local A-listers. American Cancer Society CEO Karen Knudson and ACS Texas executive vice president Jeff Fehlis were also in attendance.

Emcees Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala welcomed the crowd and kept the energy moving. Speaking of moving, Julie Cole’s rendition of the National Anthem was positively stirring, as was the sight of the Marine Corp Color Guard as they presented the colors.

Texas-themed fun included a presentation by the famed Kilgore Rangerettes and a grinning Big Tex who strutted the grounds on stilts. A charming herd — one longhorn, two cows, and two calves – were up for auction, while pig races elicited hoots and hollers from the crowd.

More fun came courtesy of a Champagne aerialist, a palm reader, and casino games with a Texas twist. Houston star restaurateur Ben Berg put a Houston spin on the evening’s menu, with Houston and Texas-themed stations. Items ranged from Tex-Mex to beefy filets, with booth themes ranging from old-timey Texas gas stations to spaceports.

Capping the night, headliner Lady A brought their country hits to the main stage, with the famously familiar “I Need You Know” providing a singalong anthem.

Bravo, then, to co-chairs Sara Parr and Disney Harris, who cowboyed up for an event that netted a baron’s-sized haul for a truly worthy cause.

