Stylish Houston A-listers deck out for Derby Day at Houston Polo Club

Bo's Place Kentucky Derby 2021 Houston Polo Club Fady Armanious Hallie Vanderhider Bill Baldwin
Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider, and Bill Baldwin.
Bo's Place Kentucky Derby 2021 Houston Polo Club Debbie Bernstein, Rozlyn Bazzelle, Bailey Dalton-Binion
Debbie Bernstein, Rozlyn Bazzelle, and Bailey Dalton-Binion. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bo's Place Kentucky Derby 2021 Houston Polo Club Cicely Reid Travis Torrence
Cicely Reid and Travis Torrence. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bo's Place Kentucky Derby 2021 Houston Polo Club Christie Sullivan, Millette Sherman and Alissa Maples
Christie Sullivan, Millette Sherman, and Alissa Maples. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bo's Place Kentucky Derby 2021 Houston Polo Club Brooke Bentley Gunst and Lila Sharifian
Brooke Bentley Gunst and Lila Sharifian. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bo's Place Kentucky Derby 2021 Houston Polo Club Kenzie Wolfe Thomas Hirsch
 Kenzie Wolfe and Thomas Hirsch. Photo by Jacob Power
Bo's Place Kentucky Derby 2021 Houston Polo Club Julia and Harvin Lawhon
Julia and Harvin Lawhon. Photo by Jacob Power
Bo's Place Kentucky Derby 2021 Houston Polo Club Cynthia Beth Wolff
Cynthia and Beth Wolff. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bo's Place Kentucky Derby 2021 Houston Polo Club Karen Kevin McCarthy
Karen and Kevin McCarthy.  Photo by Jacob Power
Bo's Place Kentucky Derby 2021 Houston Polo Club IW Marks wall
The I.W. Marks wall. Photo by Jacob Power
Bo's Place Kentucky Derby 2021 Houston Polo Club puppy wall
The adorable puppy pull. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Bo's Place Kentucky Derby 2021 Houston Polo Club
Thankfully, the weather cooperated. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
What: Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefitting Bo’s Place 

Where: Houston Polo Club

The scoop: More than 250 chic and dapper ladies and gents gathered at the Houston Polo Club for the fifth annual Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. Locals donned their finest Derby Day attire to celebrate the fastest two minutes in sports.

Houston Polo Club was indeed the ideal setting, as guests mingled throughout the grounds, sipped mint juleps, and nibbled on light bites. Adorable stuffed puppies, a racing wall raffle, and rose gifting kept the crowd busy until post time.

At race time, attendees left their tables and gathered around the large-screen TVs to watch Medina Spirit capture the title. Lucky raffle winners nabbed a $2,500 gift item from IW Marks.

Chairs of the event, which raised $280,000, were Alissa and Kevin Maples, Millette and Haag Sherman, and Christie and Mark Sullivan. Meanwhile, Paige Fertitta, Megan and Luke Hotze, Hannah and Cal McNair, Hallie Vanderhider, and Kelli and John Weinzierl served as honorary co-chairs.

President of the Bo’s Place board of directors, Lauren Gray, shared a poignant story of how much Bo’s Place has meant to her family, and also reinforced the importance of the organization’s programs that help those who have experienced the grief and loss of a loved one.

Who: Debbie Gregg, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Stacey and Al Lindseth, Jade and David Shine, Beth Wolff, Travis Torrence, Cicely Reid, Maria and Neil Bush, Julia and Harvin Lawhon, Tonja De Sloover and Adam Hricik, Tina and Dan Silvestri, Jenny Abbott, Sarah and Duncan Underwood, Elia Gabbanelli, Cynthia Wolff, Rosyln Bazelle, Jo Ann Petersen, Carolyn Faulk, Jennifer and Chad Pinkerton, Claudine and David Hartland, Dee Dee Howes, Dawn Kreig, Kirsten and Roger Herrscher, Mignon Gill, Christina and Matt Altenau, Carol Lee and Allen Lyons, Paige Fertitta, Hallie Vanderhider, Kelli and John Weinzierl, and Maidie Ryan.

